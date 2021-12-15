Signee Spotlight: Ernest Hausmann became a leader of Huskers' recruiting class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Ernest Hausmann
6-3, 205, LB
Columbus High School
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan, Arizona State, Iowa, Virginia
How he got here: Hausmann, adopted at the age of 5 from Uganda, overcame a paralyzed leg and stacked odds to become Nebraska’s top-rated in-state signee for this class. The Columbus product led the Discoverers to their first playoff win since 2010 last year, and served as their top receiver and the linchpin of the defense. He spurned a handful of other Power Five offers when he became Nebraska’s first commit in early March, with the intent of playing inside linebacker for the Huskers.
Our take: Hausmann, strong and agile, is a ferocious run-stopper. He has experience playing defensive back, outside linebacker and inside linebacker. A dynamic receiver too, he was one of the fastest linebackers in the state. He models his game after Lavonte David and could be the successor to Nick Henrich or Luke Reimer when they depart. Hausmann has served as a leader of the recruiting class and will enroll early for the spring semester.
They said it: “Every decision he makes, he asks himself ‘How’s this going to help me reach my goal?’ and you know high school kids aren’t like that anymore. They’ll work hard and all those things, but he’s just extremely focused when he sets a goal, and that’s probably the most unique thing about Ernest.” — Columbus coach Craig Williams
