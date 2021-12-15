Signee Spotlight: Ernest Hausmann became a leader of Huskers' recruiting class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Ernest Hausmann

6-3, 205, LB

Columbus High School

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Michigan, Arizona State, Iowa, Virginia

How he got here: Hausmann, adopted at the age of 5 from Uganda, overcame a paralyzed leg and stacked odds to become Nebraska’s top-rated in-state signee for this class. The Columbus product led the Discoverers to their first playoff win since 2010 last year, and served as their top receiver and the linchpin of the defense. He spurned a handful of other Power Five offers when he became Nebraska’s first commit in early March, with the intent of playing inside linebacker for the Huskers.