Signee Spotlight: Gabe Ervin out of Georgia is the running back in this class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Gabe Ervin

6-0, 200, RB

Buford (Georgia)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Duke, Georgia, Michigan State, Arizona State

How he got here: Ervin kept his recruitment mostly under the radar since Nebraska offered in December 2019 and abruptly committed in June on a Rivals live stream over opportunities from at least 20 other schools. NU assistant Sean Beckton was a key connection — the Huskers have multiple offers out to 2022 Buford prospects — and a reason Ervin pledged before seeing the campus in person. The teen also did his own college research, with program history and avid fan support pointing him to Lincoln. He’s thrived this season, carrying 97 times for 678 yards and 12 touchdowns through November before another playoff win in which he ran nine times for 160 and two scores.