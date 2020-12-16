Signee Spotlight: Gabe Ervin out of Georgia is the running back in this class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Gabe Ervin
6-0, 200, RB
Buford (Georgia)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Duke, Georgia, Michigan State, Arizona State
How he got here: Ervin kept his recruitment mostly under the radar since Nebraska offered in December 2019 and abruptly committed in June on a Rivals live stream over opportunities from at least 20 other schools. NU assistant Sean Beckton was a key connection — the Huskers have multiple offers out to 2022 Buford prospects — and a reason Ervin pledged before seeing the campus in person. The teen also did his own college research, with program history and avid fan support pointing him to Lincoln. He’s thrived this season, carrying 97 times for 678 yards and 12 touchdowns through November before another playoff win in which he ran nine times for 160 and two scores.
Our take: The lone running back in the class, Ervin brings a power element that sets him apart from other recent NU rushing recruits more known for their speed. Ervin has that too — he’s posted strong times in the 200 and 400 meters and frequently outraces defenders — but his Hudl highlights show a strong rusher between the tackles who likes to punish a would-be tackler for a bigger gain. Coming from a powerhouse prep program at Buford that doesn’t need him to carry heavy loads, the full potential of his abilities on the edge and in the passing game are still untapped.
They said it: “He’s a big man and very gifted in the passing game. You can do so many things with him, and I think that’s what’s going to make him get to that level and possibly the next level because he’s strong in the mind and his skill set is unreal.” — Buford assistant coach Fyrone Davis
