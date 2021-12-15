Signee Spotlight: Gage Stenger — a high school QB and future Blackshirt

Gage Stenger

How he got here: Stenger — the starting quarterback for the top-seeded team entering the state playoffs — began playing the position in eighth grade. Though Millard South lost in the first round, he amassed over 2,000 yards of offense with 28 total touchdowns and no interceptions. At Nebraska he expects to play solely on defense, where he also saw considerable time in high school. He had 51 tackles and an interception as a junior, and 12 tackles this year. He was specifically recruited to play a safety-linebacker hybrid position, the nickelback role JoJo Domann occupied for the Huskers this year. Stenger was committed to Kansas State for over three months before flipping his pledge in October to Nebraska, his “dream school.”​