Signee Spotlight: Gage Stenger — a high school QB and future Blackshirt
FOOTBALL

Gage Stenger

Gage Stenger threw for more than 2,000 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns during his senior year for Millard South.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Sam McKewon looks at the defensive class for Nebraska's early signing day.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Gage Stenger

6-2, 200, LB

Millard South

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 2 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Kansas State, Wyoming, South Dakota State, North Dakota

How he got here: Stenger — the starting quarterback for the top-seeded team entering the state playoffs — began playing the position in eighth grade. Though Millard South lost in the first round, he amassed over 2,000 yards of offense with 28 total touchdowns and no interceptions. At Nebraska he expects to play solely on defense, where he also saw considerable time in high school. He had 51 tackles and an interception as a junior, and 12 tackles this year. He was specifically recruited to play a safety-linebacker hybrid position, the nickelback role JoJo Domann occupied for the Huskers this year. Stenger was committed to Kansas State for over three months before flipping his pledge in October to Nebraska, his “dream school.”​

Our take: Though Stenger played more quarterback than defense this year, it shouldn’t take long for him to adjust to the nickelback role. His offensive experience should afford him a better understanding of what to look for while playing on the other side. He has the opportunity to enter the program two years behind Domann’s presumptive successor, Isaac Gifford, and grow into the role. He is about 25 pounds heavier than Gifford was when he entered the program. And he has the athleticism to succeed.

They said it: “He’s a great leader, an awesome leader. He has great awareness and intelligence on the field along with his talent, which is obviously exceptional. His knowledge of the game and willingness to keep learning are all part of his attributes. That’s why I think he’s gonna be successful at the college level as well.” — Millard South coach Andy Means

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

