Signee Spotlight: Heinrich Haarberg gives Huskers an in-state quarterback

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Heinrich Haarberg

6-6, 200, QB

Kearney Catholic

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Boston College, NC State, Buffalo

How he got here: His dad, Rod, was a walk-on at Nebraska who relocated for work to Nashville. Heinrich grew up there before moving back to Kearney before high school. He settled in with the Stars, taking over the starting quarterback reins as a sophomore from current Husker quarterback Matt Masker. Haarberg grew into the role and threw for more than 3,600 yards with 42 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in his career, too. NU was initially lukewarm to offering him a scholarship, desiring to see him throw in person. When the COVID pandemic made that impossible, Scott Frost extended the scholarship himself in early May. Haarberg picked Nebraska a few days later.