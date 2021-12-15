Signee Spotlight: Huskers had different evaluation of Brodie Tagaloa than other schools

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Brodie Tagaloa

6-4, 260, DL

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Cal, Washington State

How he got here: Nebraska offered in May and stayed in touch even after a season-ending knee injury in the opening game. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti set the Huskers apart by connecting with Tagaloa though their shared Polynesian background. NU also projects Tagaloa to defense, while other finalists like Cal and Washington State pursued him as a tight end. He took an official visit in early December after Tuioti stopped to see him in the Bay Area.