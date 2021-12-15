 Skip to main content
Signee Spotlight: Huskers had different evaluation of Brodie Tagaloa than other schools
Signee Spotlight: Huskers had different evaluation of Brodie Tagaloa than other schools

Sam McKewon looks at the defensive class for Nebraska's early signing day.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Brodie Tagaloa

6-4, 260, DL

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Cal, Washington State

How he got here: Nebraska offered in May and stayed in touch even after a season-ending knee injury in the opening game. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti set the Huskers apart by connecting with Tagaloa though their shared Polynesian background. NU also projects Tagaloa to defense, while other finalists like Cal and Washington State pursued him as a tight end. He took an official visit in early December after Tuioti stopped to see him in the Bay Area.

Our take: Tagaloa is a project worth taking. He has two older brothers who played college football at Power Five programs, and possesses a frame he can grow into as a Big Ten lineman. He’s relatively inexperienced — he got back into football as a sophomore after years focusing solely on basketball, and he's only played a handful of games following the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and the knee injury as a senior. The jumbo-sized athlete could eventually be a versatile defender in gumming up rushing lanes and getting after the passer. Just don’t expect it to happen right away.

They said it: “He’s such a fluid and athletic pass rusher with a lot of strength. He can bull rush you, he can establish the line of scrimmage, he can do all the stuff in the run game that you like. But with as much passing as goes on nowadays, it’s a situation with Brodie where he’s going to become a threat.” — De La Salle defensive coordinator Nathan Kenion

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

