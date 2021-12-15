 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signee Spotlight: Huskers see Justin Evans-Jenkins' future on the O-line
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Signee Spotlight: Huskers see Justin Evans-Jenkins' future on the O-line

Sam McKewon looks at the defensive class for Nebraska's early signing day.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Justin Evans-Jenkins

Justin Evans-Jenkins

Justin Evans-Jenkins

6-2, 270, OL

Irvington (New Jersey)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: NR

Other key offers: Kentucky, North Carolina

How he got here: Evans-Jenkins wasn’t publicly on Nebraska’s radar until he took an official visit Dec. 10. The big man was something of a signing day surprise, donning a red Nebraska hat and shirt during a ceremony at his high school. Evans-Jenkins has reported more than a dozen Power Five offers from brand-name programs, but largely stayed quiet throughout his recruiting process. Perhaps helpful is current Husker linebacker Mikai Gbayor, who also attended his high school.

Our take: NU has historically pulled talent from New Jersey and is doing so again with Evans-Jenkins and four-star safety Jaeden Gould. Many schools considered Evans-Jenkins to be a defensive lineman after a dominant senior year in which he logged 84 tackles and 14.5 sacks. But Nebraska projects him as an interior offensive lineman. He’s the only high school O-lineman in the class and should need at least a year or two to fill out physically, though a new position coach and reshuffled line could make him a quicker factor like Teddy Prochazka was at tackle last year.

They said it: “Don’t let anybody tell you you aren’t good enough, tall enough, big enough, fast enough, strong enough. Just keep working and everything will work in your favor.” Evans-Jenkins, during his announcement ceremony.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert