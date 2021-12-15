Signee Spotlight: Huskers see Justin Evans-Jenkins' future on the O-line

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Justin Evans-Jenkins
6-2, 270, OL
Irvington (New Jersey)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: NR
Other key offers: Kentucky, North Carolina
How he got here: Evans-Jenkins wasn’t publicly on Nebraska’s radar until he took an official visit Dec. 10. The big man was something of a signing day surprise, donning a red Nebraska hat and shirt during a ceremony at his high school. Evans-Jenkins has reported more than a dozen Power Five offers from brand-name programs, but largely stayed quiet throughout his recruiting process. Perhaps helpful is current Husker linebacker Mikai Gbayor, who also attended his high school.
Our take: NU has historically pulled talent from New Jersey and is doing so again with Evans-Jenkins and four-star safety Jaeden Gould. Many schools considered Evans-Jenkins to be a defensive lineman after a dominant senior year in which he logged 84 tackles and 14.5 sacks. But Nebraska projects him as an interior offensive lineman. He’s the only high school O-lineman in the class and should need at least a year or two to fill out physically, though a new position coach and reshuffled line could make him a quicker factor like Teddy Prochazka was at tackle last year.
They said it: “Don’t let anybody tell you you aren’t good enough, tall enough, big enough, fast enough, strong enough. Just keep working and everything will work in your favor.” Evans-Jenkins, during his announcement ceremony.
