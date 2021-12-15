Signee Spotlight: Huskers see Justin Evans-Jenkins' future on the O-line

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Justin Evans-Jenkins

6-2, 270, OL

Irvington (New Jersey)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: NR

Other key offers: Kentucky, North Carolina

How he got here: Evans-Jenkins wasn’t publicly on Nebraska’s radar until he took an official visit Dec. 10. The big man was something of a signing day surprise, donning a red Nebraska hat and shirt during a ceremony at his high school. Evans-Jenkins has reported more than a dozen Power Five offers from brand-name programs, but largely stayed quiet throughout his recruiting process. Perhaps helpful is current Husker linebacker Mikai Gbayor, who also attended his high school.