Signee Spotlight: Jaeden Gould is the highest-rated member of Huskers' 2022 class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Jaeden Gould
6-2, 190, DB
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 4 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: Penn State, USC
How he got here: USC’s coaching change pushed Gould off his longtime commitment to the school and Nebraska took over from there. Husker coaches visited the defender at his New Jersey home two days after he took an official visit to Lincoln and a late push from Penn State wasn’t enough to keep Big Red from securing the highest-rated member of its 2022 class. Gould boasted nearly 40 offers from brand-name programs around the country, so the timing of his newfound availability proved serendipitous for NU.
Our take: Gould was a key cog for powerhouse program Bergen, making 27 tackles with four interceptions en route to a state championship last fall. He comes from good genes too, considering father Scott is a former Rutgers linebacker. Gould lined up at both cornerback and safety last season, flashing a confidence to press receivers at times while consistently wrapping up on takedowns. If that flexibility translates to the college level, he’ll find a role sooner than later as part of Nebraska’s depth makeover in the secondary.
They said it: “It’s just my athleticism to go along with my size and versatility. I can cover wide receivers on the outside, but I’m also physical, so they are able to put me in the slot when needed. Coaches also like how calm I am when playing, not panicking when the ball is in the air.” — Gould to NJ Advance Media in February.
402-444-1201,