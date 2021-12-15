Signee Spotlight: Jaeden Gould is the highest-rated member of Huskers' 2022 class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

Jaeden Gould

6-2, 190, DB

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

247Sports composite: 4 stars

Rivals: 4 stars

ESPN: 4 stars

Other key offers: Penn State, USC

How he got here: USC’s coaching change pushed Gould off his longtime commitment to the school and Nebraska took over from there. Husker coaches visited the defender at his New Jersey home two days after he took an official visit to Lincoln and a late push from Penn State wasn’t enough to keep Big Red from securing the highest-rated member of its 2022 class. Gould boasted nearly 40 offers from brand-name programs around the country, so the timing of his newfound availability proved serendipitous for NU.