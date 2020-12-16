Signee Spotlight: Jailen Weaver just wants to 'humiliate' those who try to block him

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Jailen Weaver
6-9, 300, DL
Antioch (California) High School
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Tennessee, Indiana
How he got here: One of the most low-profile recruits in Nebraska’s class didn’t even post his own announcement on Twitter when he went public in early November, instead having an Antioch assistant coach convey the news. Those around the future college defensive end say trust and relationships were paramount as he narrowed his college options, and the 17-year-old found it in his future position coach, Tony Tuioti, and the Huskers after they offered in April. Amid COVID-19 restrictions in California, his senior football season will begin in January.
Our take: Weaver already has the physical tools — a seven-foot wingspan, size-18 cleats and speed that allows him to regularly outrun receivers on his own team. Mix all that with a reputation as a violent tackler, and Nebraska has lots to work with for someone who could set edges and pressure quarterbacks for years to come. Defensive line was a priority in this recruiting class and so was Weaver considering he was the first at the position to pledge in early November. He’ll be a sight after a couple years in the strength program.
They said it: “He can speed around people, but if he can literally just put his facemask right through the person in front of them and go right through them, he’s absolutely going to do that 10 times out of 10. He’s going to humiliate the person in front of him on his way to the person who has the ball.” — Antioch assistant head coach Brett Dudley
Check out @JailenWeaver Highlights!#GBRXXI /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/SfYoBJotUi— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 16, 2020
