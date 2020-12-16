Signee Spotlight: Jailen Weaver just wants to 'humiliate' those who try to block him

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

Jailen Weaver

6-9, 300, DL

Antioch (California) High School

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Tennessee, Indiana

How he got here: One of the most low-profile recruits in Nebraska’s class didn’t even post his own announcement on Twitter when he went public in early November, instead having an Antioch assistant coach convey the news. Those around the future college defensive end say trust and relationships were paramount as he narrowed his college options, and the 17-year-old found it in his future position coach, Tony Tuioti, and the Huskers after they offered in April. Amid COVID-19 restrictions in California, his senior football season will begin in January.