Signee Spotlight: Jake Appleget can add to a Lincoln Southeast tradition with Husker LBs

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

Jake Appleget

6-4, 210, LB

Lincoln Southeast High School

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Minnesota, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Yale

How he got here: Appleget has been a three-year starter for Lincoln Southeast, and the Knights have a 22-8 record in that span. He amassed 197 tackles and nine interceptions, as well as over 900 yards and 13 touchdowns offensively. Nebraska offered him after a private workout in early June. Minnesota gave him his second Power Five offer a day later. He officially visited NU in mid-June and committed two days later. He’s the latest in a line of Southeast linebackers to come to NU, following Bo and Barrett Ruud, and Luke and Isaac Gifford.