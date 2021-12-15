Signee Spotlight: Jake Appleget can add to a Lincoln Southeast tradition with Husker LBs

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Jake Appleget
6-4, 210, LB
Lincoln Southeast High School
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Minnesota, Northern Illinois, South Dakota, Yale
How he got here: Appleget has been a three-year starter for Lincoln Southeast, and the Knights have a 22-8 record in that span. He amassed 197 tackles and nine interceptions, as well as over 900 yards and 13 touchdowns offensively. Nebraska offered him after a private workout in early June. Minnesota gave him his second Power Five offer a day later. He officially visited NU in mid-June and committed two days later. He’s the latest in a line of Southeast linebackers to come to NU, following Bo and Barrett Ruud, and Luke and Isaac Gifford.
Our take: Appleget has a nose for the ball and quickly gets into the backfield. His 4.56-second 40-yard dash, impressive for his size, helps in that regard. As a productive receiver, he also has good hands and tracking skills — as evidenced by him averaging three interceptions a year. He tested well enough in workouts to get a couple Big Ten offers from the Huskers and Gophers, and Scott Frost told him he wanted to make sure what he was seeing on film was true. He’ll slot in at outside linebacker and add depth to a position where the Huskers hold young talent and are expected to return two starters.
They said it: “I want to go somewhere I feel invested at. And I feel that with Nebraska. Great staff. I felt really wanted.” — Jake Appleget
Roll the tape.@applegetjake#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/ABCJ6xf868— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021