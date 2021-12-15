Signee Spotlight: Jalil Martin brings length and speed to Husker secondary

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Jalil Martin
6-3, 190, DB
Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Illinois, Colorado, Ole Miss
How he got here: Martin visited for the Ohio State game and committed before kickoff, calling off other trips because of how much he and his family felt at home. Nebraska offered him during the summer and he enjoyed a strong senior season. In addition to 27 tackles and an interception in 11 games, he made 12 catches for 263 yards and four scores as a receiver. Martin had to earn the attention — he waited behind older Power Five prospects early in his career, and the pandemic altered his 2020 season and camp schedule.
Our take: Martin could settle at a number of positions, but safety seems the best projection given his size and physicality. Nebraska likes taller defensive backs, and Martin fits the bill with a reported 81-inch wing span and speed that allows him to hang with an opponent’s best receiver. He’ll add depth to the secondary right away and should figure into the next wave of contributors after NU bids farewell to three 2021 starters.
They said it: “I think (at) Nebraska, he’s a guy that after his freshman year can become all-conference and, depending on what they do with him, an All-American and a draft pick.” — Kenwood coach Sinque Turner to 247Sports
Roll the tape.@jalilmartin7#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/5RPPxk25NP— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
