Signee Spotlight: Jalil Martin brings length and speed to Husker secondary

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Jalil Martin

6-3, 190, DB

Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Illinois, Colorado, Ole Miss

How he got here: Martin visited for the Ohio State game and committed before kickoff, calling off other trips because of how much he and his family felt at home. Nebraska offered him during the summer and he enjoyed a strong senior season. In addition to 27 tackles and an interception in 11 games, he made 12 catches for 263 yards and four scores as a receiver. Martin had to earn the attention — he waited behind older Power Five prospects early in his career, and the pandemic altered his 2020 season and camp schedule.