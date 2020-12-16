Signee Spotlight: Kamonte Grimes should be a red-zone threat for the Huskers

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Kamonte Grimes

6-2, 220, ATH

Naples (Florida) Palmetto Ridge

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 4 stars

Other key offers: Michigan, Miami, Kentucky

How he got here: One of the forgotten signees of the class because of when he committed — right around the time Nebraska was battling the Big Ten to get back on the football field. Grimes is a Florida guy who fits what Scott Frost wants from a prospect: He’s a 4.0 student and focused on furthering his football career. After a big junior season — 28 catches for 578 yards at receiver and solid work on defense — Grimes had lots of options for college, including the Wolverines and nearby Miami, but chose the Huskers. As a senior, MaxPreps has him for 29 catches, 372 yards and nine touchdowns. Sounds like a red zone threat to us.