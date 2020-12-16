Signee Spotlight: Latrell Neville fits physical mold Nebraska wants in a receiver

Latrell Neville

How he got here: Neville was identified as one of the nation’s top receiver prospects roughly two years ago, after his sophomore season at Willowridge High School in Houston, where he had 17 catches for 315 yards. He hit the camp circuit, racked up a ton of offers — including Alabama, Texas A&M and others — and committed to Virginia Tech, where a Houston-area quarterback was also committed. Neville’s two most recent years at Missouri City Hightower have meant an adjustment to a new offense and battling through some injuries in 2020. So his numbers are modest to some degree — roughly 20 catches so far as a senior. He also backed off Virginia Tech and flipped to NU, which is looking for big-bodied, long-striding pass catchers like Neville. He committed to Nebraska on the Fourth of July.