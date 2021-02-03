 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signee Spotlight: Linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli brings the Huskers back to Hawaii
1 comment
FOOTBALL

Signee Spotlight: Linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli brings the Huskers back to Hawaii

{{featured_button_text}}

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Wynden Ho’ohuli

6-3, 220, LB

Mililani (Hawaii) High School

247Sports Composite: 4 stars

Rivals: 4 stars

ESPN: 4 stars

Other key offers: Kansas State, Washington, Utah

How he got here: The defender has long been on the radar of Nebraska and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, a former college player and high school coach in Hawaii who recruits the state. The Huskers offered Ho’ohuli in May 2019 and stayed in regular contact, promoting his potential as a player and student in Lincoln. He played for powerhouse Saint Louis School in Honolulu as a sophomore before transferring to Mililani for a standout junior year. Hawaii high schools didn’t play football this year because of the pandemic, costing the linebacker his senior year and limiting his recruiting exposure.

Our take: Ho’ohuli becomes the first Hawaiian to sign with Nebraska out of high school in more than two decades, and his recruitment could the door to a state the Huskers would like to tap back into. His film and reputation illustrate a player with high-level football instincts, someone who anticipates where the ball is going and makes timely plays. He could be an inside or outside linebacker for the Huskers and has a strong enough support system — both from his family and college coaches — to thrive nearly 3,800 miles from home. NU could have more than 20 scholarship linebackers on its fall roster, meaning Ho’ohuli should have time to develop and learn before eventually filling a prominent role.

They said it: “I call him the silent assassin. He’s a quiet guy. He talks with his actions, talks with his pads. He’s a great teammate, heck of a kid to coach. I wish we had more Wyndens. He’s a team guy, that’s probably what makes him more special is he’s humble. He’s an animal on the field, though, he’s pretty intense." — Mililani coach Rod York​

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

1 comment

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert