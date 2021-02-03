Signee Spotlight: Linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli brings the Huskers back to Hawaii

Wynden Ho’ohuli

How he got here: The defender has long been on the radar of Nebraska and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, a former college player and high school coach in Hawaii who recruits the state. The Huskers offered Ho’ohuli in May 2019 and stayed in regular contact, promoting his potential as a player and student in Lincoln. He played for powerhouse Saint Louis School in Honolulu as a sophomore before transferring to Mililani for a standout junior year. Hawaii high schools didn’t play football this year because of the pandemic, costing the linebacker his senior year and limiting his recruiting exposure.

Our take: Ho’ohuli becomes the first Hawaiian to sign with Nebraska out of high school in more than two decades, and his recruitment could the door to a state the Huskers would like to tap back into. His film and reputation illustrate a player with high-level football instincts, someone who anticipates where the ball is going and makes timely plays. He could be an inside or outside linebacker for the Huskers and has a strong enough support system — both from his family and college coaches — to thrive nearly 3,800 miles from home. NU could have more than 20 scholarship linebackers on its fall roster, meaning Ho’ohuli should have time to develop and learn before eventually filling a prominent role.