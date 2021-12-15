 Skip to main content
Signee Spotlight: Malcolm Hartzog did it all in high school, the ideal background for a Husker DB
Signee Spotlight: Malcolm Hartzog did it all in high school, the ideal background for a Husker DB

Sam McKewon looks at the defensive class for Nebraska's early signing day.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Malcolm Hartzog

5-10, 175, CB

Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: None

Other key offers: Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss

How he got here: Hartzog’s recruitment by NU was relatively last-minute, getting an offer Nov. 29 and officially visiting shortly thereafter. He committed just days after winning a state title and being named Mr. Football in Class 3A. He gained the attention of Nebraska coaches during a season in which he ran for well above 1,200 yards and accounted for 40-plus touchdowns — with double-digit scores on punt and kick returns — in addition to making plays as a defensive back.

Our take: There’s obviously no guarantee Hartzog can be as good as outgoing NU corner Cam Taylor-Britt, but the similarities are striking between the two DBs from the South who excelled on offense in high school. Hartzog is also intriguing in the return game as he clearly has that ability. If that can even somewhat translate to the college level, Nebraska’s maligned return units will be immediately better. For someone who was unrated by recruiting services before he committed, he has a chance to be a factor in multiple areas.

They said it: “We value length a lot, we value toughness, guys that can tackle. We also value multi-position guys. We love watching guys that played offense, played return game, on special teams, played kickoff and punt return.” — Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander in the spring of 2018 on traits they seek in DB prospects

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

