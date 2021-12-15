Signee Spotlight: Malcolm Hartzog did it all in high school, the ideal background for a Husker DB

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Malcolm Hartzog

5-10, 175, CB

Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: None

Other key offers: Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss

How he got here: Hartzog’s recruitment by NU was relatively last-minute, getting an offer Nov. 29 and officially visiting shortly thereafter. He committed just days after winning a state title and being named Mr. Football in Class 3A. He gained the attention of Nebraska coaches during a season in which he ran for well above 1,200 yards and accounted for 40-plus touchdowns — with double-digit scores on punt and kick returns — in addition to making plays as a defensive back.