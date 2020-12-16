 Skip to main content
Signee Spotlight: Malik Williams is 'the total package' at cornerback
FOOTBALL

Malik Williams

Malik Williams is one of two players in Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class from Buford High School in Georgia.

 GWINNETT DAILY POST

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Malik Williams

6-0, 187, CB

Buford (Georgia)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Texas, Florida, Louisville, Arizona State

How he got here: Like much of the 2021 class, Williams had to make his decision based on virtual visits and a gut feeling. His was strong with Nebraska — coaches stayed in touch and the program’s deep tradition resonated with the defensive back from the dominant prep team in Georgia. Even more helpful was a tight friendship with fellow Atlanta-area native and current Husker DB Myles Farmer as well as Buford teammate and running back Gabe Ervin, who committed to NU a month before him last summer.

Our take: Williams earned most of his dozen offers before seeing much playing time within a loaded Buford roster, impressing recruiters with his intangibles and physical makeup. He owns the school record in the long jump (23 feet, 2 inches) and has an older brother, LeAnthony, playing corner at Clemson. So, yeah, the physical traits are there. Nebraska continues to mine Georgia for talent and would be thrilled if Williams eventually develops into the sort of diamond-in-the-rough success story his friend, Farmer, became in Lincoln. With the multiple defections from DBs in the 2020 class, it’s even more important for the Huskers to hit on the position in this cycle.

They said it: “Honestly, he’s almost the complete package as a corner. He’s long, he’s lean, he’s fast, he’s twitchy, he has phenomenal ball skills, he’s aggressive, he’s a great tackler. From an athletic standpoint, he’s really the total package.” — Buford cornerbacks coach David Snell

