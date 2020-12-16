Signee Spotlight: Malik Williams is 'the total package' at cornerback

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Malik Williams

6-0, 187, CB

Buford (Georgia)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Texas, Florida, Louisville, Arizona State

How he got here: Like much of the 2021 class, Williams had to make his decision based on virtual visits and a gut feeling. His was strong with Nebraska — coaches stayed in touch and the program’s deep tradition resonated with the defensive back from the dominant prep team in Georgia. Even more helpful was a tight friendship with fellow Atlanta-area native and current Husker DB Myles Farmer as well as Buford teammate and running back Gabe Ervin, who committed to NU a month before him last summer.