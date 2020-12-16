Signee Spotlight: Marques Buford, a 'true football player,' comes to Nebraska from a prep school

Our take: The offer list is long and the resumé is longer. Under the tutelage of a pair of former NFL defensive backs-turned coaches in Deion Sanders and Kevin Mathis, Buford combined for 92 tackles and five interceptions over his last two prep seasons. His understanding of coverages and techniques is strong enough that he could move from safety to linebacker to cornerback as needed while also making significant contributions as a receiver (61 catches for 983 yards and 14 TDs in 29 games). Nebraska under Scott Frost has shown it will take postgraduate prospects — Brown and defensive lineman Casey Rogers are recent examples — and a serendipitous Husker connection in Brown helped make this one possible. A strong candidate to find early playing time somewhere.