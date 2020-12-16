Signee Spotlight: Mikai Gbayor brings defensive punch from New Jersey

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Mikai Gbayor

6-2, 220, ILB

Irvington (New Jersey)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Indiana, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Rutgers

How he got here: Nebraska is back in the mix in New Jersey thanks to the return of assistant coach Mike Dawson — the Huskers’ primary recruiter in the state. Dawson, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander went to one of New Jersey’s top programs to find a seasoned athlete who's physically ready to play in the Big Ten. Gbayor had 53 tackles, 29 for loss and eight sacks during his senior year. He’s considered by multiple publications to be one of the top players in New Jersey.