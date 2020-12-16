Signee Spotlight: Norris tight end James Carnie stayed home for the Huskers

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

James Carnie

6-5, 220, TE

Norris (Firth, Nebraska)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Iowa, Kansas State

How he got here: The big-bodied tight end appeared to be an in-state talent that got away when he committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, but a fast start to his senior year triggered a flurry of late scholarship offers. Nebraska joined the fray Oct. 5 and Carnie accepted on the spot before ending the phone call with coach Scott Frost that day. The lifelong Husker fan repeatedly made local highlight reels for a good Norris team this fall, finishing with 38 catches for 594 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He also made 25 tackles (nine for loss) with a pair of forced fumbles as a defensive end.