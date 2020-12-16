Signee Spotlight: Norris tight end James Carnie stayed home for the Huskers

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
James Carnie
6-5, 220, TE
Norris (Firth, Nebraska)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Iowa, Kansas State
How he got here: The big-bodied tight end appeared to be an in-state talent that got away when he committed to Miami (Ohio) in mid-May, but a fast start to his senior year triggered a flurry of late scholarship offers. Nebraska joined the fray Oct. 5 and Carnie accepted on the spot before ending the phone call with coach Scott Frost that day. The lifelong Husker fan repeatedly made local highlight reels for a good Norris team this fall, finishing with 38 catches for 594 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He also made 25 tackles (nine for loss) with a pair of forced fumbles as a defensive end.
Our take: Tight end was a clear priority in the class for Nebraska, which took three local ones. Carnie might not be as ready-made as Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central star Thomas Fidone, but he’s an intelligent and competitive multi-sport athlete with the versatility to potentially move to a different position in college should the need arise. The Huskers were late to the party in offering but ultimately landed a natural leader who — at the absolute minimum — will be one of those “culture keepers” Frost has often spoke of. An under-the-radar add who probably won’t stay that way.
They said it: “There is no place like Nebraska. It’s been my dream school. I had the best relationship with them.” — Carnie
