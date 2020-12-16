Signee Spotlight: Randolph Kpai follows a pipeline from South Dakota to Nebraska

Randolph Kpai

How he got here: Kpai arrived in the United States at 6 years old from Liberia. He took up football in middle school, and he took to the sport quickly, once recovering five fumbles in a game. In high school, he played a variety of roles at outside and inside linebacker for Washington, which has produced three Huskers in the last decade — Nate Gerry, Matt Farniok and Will Farniok. Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud put the full-court press on Kpai, who visited NU before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. He also committed before the shutdown, in early January 2020. As a senior, he had 79 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in a 10-game season. He’s a high-volume guy.

Our take: Easily the most interesting prospect in the class. Kpai has to gain weight — everyone knows that, as does he — but once that happens, he could be a game-changer at inside linebacker or a pass rusher at outside linebacker, should his frame allow it. Kpai is fast-fast-fast on a football field, especially in lateral pursuit, and he’s decent in coverage too, possessing above-average ball skills. He looks like an outside linebacker able to set the edge and make plays, much like JoJo Domann or even Deontai Williams does, while Mikai Gbayor and Seth Malcom play inside the box. Kpai will always play a little lean and perhaps a little overaggressive, but Nebraska needs those guys too. He could emerge as one of the top players in the class.