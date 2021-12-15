 Skip to main content
Signee Spotlight: Richard Torres adds big arm to Husker quarterback room
FOOTBALL

Signee Spotlight: Richard Torres adds big arm to Husker quarterback room

Sam McKewon looks at the Huskers' offensive signing day class.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

6-5, 210, QB

San Antonio Southside

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Kansas State, San Diego State, Tulsa

How he got here: Nebraska was the first major-conference program to offer Torres in mid-March. NU took a bit of a chance on him, but the Huskers’ offer scared off most other Power Five programs except for Kansas State, which effectively became his other finalist. Torres came to a Friday Night Lights event, liked what he saw, and selected NU over the Wildcats in mid-June. After a sparkling start to his senior season — 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in just a few games — Torres tore his ACL on an option play. He’s had three months of rehab and should be able to come to Nebraska healthy enough to compete in spring camp since he's intended to enroll early. NU likes Torres’ arm strength and mobility for a guy his size.

Our take: Torres’ size, skills and recruiting story are comparable to Heinrich Haarberg, who just completed his freshman year at Nebraska. There’s a lot to like about the measurables and potential, and a lot of room to grow. How long will it take for Torres to grasp the Mark Whipple offense and run with it? Torres will have to learn to function in the pocket and read the whole field — his best work tends to come while scrambling. It'll also be interesting to see how he does as a leader. Torres is an upside guy who has to first surpass Haarberg — who has a year on him — before he’d beat out a transfer or Logan Smothers.

They said it: “He’s throws it over 70 yards. He throws a football forever. He can make every throw under the sun. He throws the deep outs, the opposite hash outs, and the opposite hash corner, he can make those, put ‘em on a line, or with air, whatever you want.” — Southside coach Ricky Lock

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH





