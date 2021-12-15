Signee Spotlight: Richard Torres adds big arm to Husker quarterback room

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Richard Torres
6-5, 210, QB
San Antonio Southside
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, San Diego State, Tulsa
How he got here: Nebraska was the first major-conference program to offer Torres in mid-March. NU took a bit of a chance on him, but the Huskers’ offer scared off most other Power Five programs except for Kansas State, which effectively became his other finalist. Torres came to a Friday Night Lights event, liked what he saw, and selected NU over the Wildcats in mid-June. After a sparkling start to his senior season — 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in just a few games — Torres tore his ACL on an option play. He’s had three months of rehab and should be able to come to Nebraska healthy enough to compete in spring camp since he's intended to enroll early. NU likes Torres’ arm strength and mobility for a guy his size.
Our take: Torres’ size, skills and recruiting story are comparable to Heinrich Haarberg, who just completed his freshman year at Nebraska. There’s a lot to like about the measurables and potential, and a lot of room to grow. How long will it take for Torres to grasp the Mark Whipple offense and run with it? Torres will have to learn to function in the pocket and read the whole field — his best work tends to come while scrambling. It'll also be interesting to see how he does as a leader. Torres is an upside guy who has to first surpass Haarberg — who has a year on him — before he’d beat out a transfer or Logan Smothers.
They said it: “He’s throws it over 70 yards. He throws a football forever. He can make every throw under the sun. He throws the deep outs, the opposite hash outs, and the opposite hash corner, he can make those, put ‘em on a line, or with air, whatever you want.” — Southside coach Ricky Lock
Roll the tape.@richie_2112#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/GZNnwjSbmn— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH