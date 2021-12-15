Signee Spotlight: Richard Torres adds big arm to Husker quarterback room

Richard Torres

How he got here: Nebraska was the first major-conference program to offer Torres in mid-March. NU took a bit of a chance on him, but the Huskers’ offer scared off most other Power Five programs except for Kansas State, which effectively became his other finalist. Torres came to a Friday Night Lights event, liked what he saw, and selected NU over the Wildcats in mid-June. After a sparkling start to his senior season — 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in just a few games — Torres tore his ACL on an option play. He’s had three months of rehab and should be able to come to Nebraska healthy enough to compete in spring camp since he's intended to enroll early. NU likes Torres’ arm strength and mobility for a guy his size.