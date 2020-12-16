Signee Spotlight: Ru'Quan Buckley could've played O-line, but Nebraska likes him for defense

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Ru’Quan Buckley
6-6, 280, DE/OT
Wyoming (Mich.) Godwin Heights
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan State, Florida State, Minnesota, Cincinnati
How he got here: Another long, lean prospect who is just now growing into his frame, Buckley has been a priority for Nebraska since 2019. He and his mom took a visit to NU in early 2020 — before the onset of the COVID pandemic — to get a feel for Lincoln. If that visit hadn’t happened, he may not be in the Huskers’ class. But it did, and Buckley was fond of Nebraska because it would let him play defense — most schools preferred him on offense — and the personal attention given to him by defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Buckley’s senior season was remarkable. In seven games, he finished with 74 tackles and 11 sacks, dominating competition in the Grand Rapids area. He’s enrolling early.
Our take: Buckley is a giant player Nebraska correctly figured would grow into a man’s body. He’s done that, and should be a very good fit for the 3-4 defense NU wants to run against the league’s power-based teams. Buckley moves well for a player his size — he’s coveted at offensive tackle for his athleticism — and engulfs ball carriers when he tackles them. Buckley has good size now. He could play early at NU, or at least by 2022, and be a multi-year cog.
They said it: “I felt like if I didn’t visit out of state, I was not going to a school out of state. I just felt like it is God’s will to make me get out and see their family environment. I could have easily visited Iowa out of all the schools that offered me out of state before the coronavirus closed everything.” — Buckley, on the importance of his visit to Nebraska
