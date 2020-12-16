Signee Spotlight: Ru'Quan Buckley could've played O-line, but Nebraska likes him for defense

Ru’Quan Buckley

How he got here: Another long, lean prospect who is just now growing into his frame, Buckley has been a priority for Nebraska since 2019. He and his mom took a visit to NU in early 2020 — before the onset of the COVID pandemic — to get a feel for Lincoln. If that visit hadn’t happened, he may not be in the Huskers’ class. But it did, and Buckley was fond of Nebraska because it would let him play defense — most schools preferred him on offense — and the personal attention given to him by defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Buckley’s senior season was remarkable. In seven games, he finished with 74 tackles and 11 sacks, dominating competition in the Grand Rapids area. He’s enrolling early.