Signee Spotlight: Seth Malcom goes from eight-man football to Nebraska

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Seth Malcom
6-3, 210, ILB
Fremont-Mills (Tabor, Iowa)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, Minnesota
How he got here: Malcom grew up in small-town southwest Iowa only 80 miles from Lincoln and often attended Husker games with his grandparents. But the pandemic brought clarity to his recruiting process — indeed, the schools that stayed in touch were truly interested in the do-everything eight-man prospect. With Kansas State and NU as his finalists, his family toured both campuses shortly before Malcom committed to the Huskers in June. Malcom went on to lead F-M to the Iowa state title game in the fall, racking up 92.5 tackles (17 for loss) on defense along with 1,606 rushing yards (8.1 per carry), 15 catches for 209 yards and 23 total touchdowns. He will enroll in January.
Our take: Nebraska’s recent history signing eight-man players is limited — the last one to earn a scholarship right away was fullback Steve Kriewald of North Loup-Scotia in 2000. Malcom would have almost certainly garnered more attention at a bigger school, and the Huskers are gaining a rangy, physical defender with a knack for making plays wherever he lines up. NU’s inside linebacker room isn’t young, meaning Malcom will have every chance to earn a prominent role in the next few years. He’s a throwback, old-school sort who isn’t active on social media but rather lets his play do the talking.
They said it: “It’s a huge moment in my life, choosing the school that’s the right fit for me. Going to all the colleges and seeing all the coaches and players, it was just very clear to me that Nebraska was the right choice.” — Malcom
Check out @SMalcom8 Highlights!#GBRXXI /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/qu1I9yPEPO— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 16, 2020
