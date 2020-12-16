Signee Spotlight: Seth Malcom goes from eight-man football to Nebraska

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Seth Malcom

6-3, 210, ILB

Fremont-Mills (Tabor, Iowa)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Kansas State, Minnesota

How he got here: Malcom grew up in small-town southwest Iowa only 80 miles from Lincoln and often attended Husker games with his grandparents. But the pandemic brought clarity to his recruiting process — indeed, the schools that stayed in touch were truly interested in the do-everything eight-man prospect. With Kansas State and NU as his finalists, his family toured both campuses shortly before Malcom committed to the Huskers in June. Malcom went on to lead F-M to the Iowa state title game in the fall, racking up 92.5 tackles (17 for loss) on defense along with 1,606 rushing yards (8.1 per carry), 15 catches for 209 yards and 23 total touchdowns. He will enroll in January.