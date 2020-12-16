 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signee Spotlight: Seth Malcom goes from eight-man football to Nebraska
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Signee Spotlight: Seth Malcom goes from eight-man football to Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}
Seth Malcom

Seth Malcom helped lead eight-man Fremont-Mills to the Iowa state title game during his senior year.

 TOM KNAPP/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Seth Malcom

6-3, 210, ILB

Fremont-Mills (Tabor, Iowa)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Kansas State, Minnesota

How he got here: Malcom grew up in small-town southwest Iowa only 80 miles from Lincoln and often attended Husker games with his grandparents. But the pandemic brought clarity to his recruiting process — indeed, the schools that stayed in touch were truly interested in the do-everything eight-man prospect. With Kansas State and NU as his finalists, his family toured both campuses shortly before Malcom committed to the Huskers in June. Malcom went on to lead F-M to the Iowa state title game in the fall, racking up 92.5 tackles (17 for loss) on defense along with 1,606 rushing yards (8.1 per carry), 15 catches for 209 yards and 23 total touchdowns. He will enroll in January.

Our take: Nebraska’s recent history signing eight-man players is limited — the last one to earn a scholarship right away was fullback Steve Kriewald of North Loup-Scotia in 2000. Malcom would have almost certainly garnered more attention at a bigger school, and the Huskers are gaining a rangy, physical defender with a knack for making plays wherever he lines up. NU’s inside linebacker room isn’t young, meaning Malcom will have every chance to earn a prominent role in the next few years. He’s a throwback, old-school sort who isn’t active on social media but rather lets his play do the talking.

They said it: “It’s a huge moment in my life, choosing the school that’s the right fit for me. Going to all the colleges and seeing all the coaches and players, it was just very clear to me that Nebraska was the right choice.” — Malcom

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert