 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signee Spotlight: 'Sky's the limit' for Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Signee Spotlight: 'Sky's the limit' for Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins

{{featured_button_text}}
AJ Rollins

AJ Rollins made The World-Herald's Super Six as one of the top college football prospects in the state.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

AJ Rollins

6-6, 220, ATH

Omaha Creighton Prep

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Missouri, Iowa State, UCF

How he got here: A Friday Night Lights camp certainly helped Rollins’ case. He did the camp circuit as a junior, wowed college coaches with his athleticism and speed, and earned offers off of that. Rollins is like many other football prospects: His original love was basketball, and he was good at it, but his size and frame translate better to football. He picked the Huskers over Missouri early in his senior year after the pandemic shut down all in-person recruiting. At Prep, Rollins played tight end and for a few games was a pass-rushing defensive end. He caught 23 passes for 251 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, underlining his threat in the red zone.

Our take: Nebraska should be able to use Rollins’ athleticism how it pleases at tight end, or if it’s interested at defensive end or outside linebacker. Rollins looked better as a senior and is more natural at tight end. With a couple more years of seasoning, he should blossom into a good player. NU likes taking big, athletic guys and shaping them into players. Rollins is just that.

They said it: "Because of his athleticism and the way he can run, I think the sky’s the limit for him wherever he goes. A year and a half ago, I compared him to Noah Fant because he had the basketball background, he has the same types of measurables. He’s probably a little longer than Noah, but I compare him to Noah because of his background and ability to catch the ball.” — Prep coach Tim Johnk

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert