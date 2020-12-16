Signee Spotlight: 'Sky's the limit' for Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins

AJ Rollins

How he got here: A Friday Night Lights camp certainly helped Rollins’ case. He did the camp circuit as a junior, wowed college coaches with his athleticism and speed, and earned offers off of that. Rollins is like many other football prospects: His original love was basketball, and he was good at it, but his size and frame translate better to football. He picked the Huskers over Missouri early in his senior year after the pandemic shut down all in-person recruiting. At Prep, Rollins played tight end and for a few games was a pass-rushing defensive end. He caught 23 passes for 251 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, underlining his threat in the red zone.