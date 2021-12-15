Signee Spotlight: Tight end Chase Androff definitely knows how to block

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Chase Androff

6-6, 230, TE

Lakeville (Minn.) South

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas State, UCF

How he got here: Androff is a blocking tight end in a T-formation offense that runs the ball 90.5% of the time. Yet he still managed to lead Lakeville South in catches (10) and receiving yards (171) this year. His team also won the state championship in Minnesota's highest classification. He said he knew Nebraska was the place and committed June 7, a few days after visiting, over a handful of regional Power Five teams. Androff joins a deep tight end room as one of two freshmen at the position.