Signee Spotlight: Tight end Chase Androff definitely knows how to block

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Chase Androff
6-6, 230, TE
Lakeville (Minn.) South
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas State, UCF
How he got here: Androff is a blocking tight end in a T-formation offense that runs the ball 90.5% of the time. Yet he still managed to lead Lakeville South in catches (10) and receiving yards (171) this year. His team also won the state championship in Minnesota's highest classification. He said he knew Nebraska was the place and committed June 7, a few days after visiting, over a handful of regional Power Five teams. Androff joins a deep tight end room as one of two freshmen at the position.
Our take: Androff is more like Travis Vokolek than Austin Allen. He’s a blocking tight end from a run-dominant high school system. But even Vokolek was a consistent factor in the passing game, and Androff can be the same. With so many other young tight ends in the system — another in this class and three in the class prior — his easiest path to early playing time likely comes in a blocking role. Androff’s physicality sets him apart from most young tight ends, and he looks suited for a role as a weapon near the goal line and in short-yardage situations.
They said it: “We put a lot on those tight ends, and (Chase) can do that. He’s done a great job, and he’ll be a three-year starter for us. That doesn’t happen often in the schools around here. That just kind of speaks to his game. He’s a super hard worker, super physical, super tough on the football field. Nebraska’s got a good one, I can tell you that.” — Lakeville South coach Ben Burk
