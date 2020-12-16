 Skip to main content
Signee Spotlight: Unsung receiver Shawn Hardy can be a vertical threat for the Huskers
FOOTBALL

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Shawn Hardy

6-3, 190, WR

Camden County (Kingsland, Georgia)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: LSU, Ohio State, Georgia Tech

How he got here: Hardy mostly kept his recruitment under wraps before committing in May. That ended a lengthy vetting process of more than 18 months for the playmaker, who held roughly a dozen offers from some top national programs. Hardy unofficially visited Lincoln as a junior and has family in Omaha. He also was very comfortable with tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who recruits Georgia, and receivers coach Matt Lubick. Though his senior year was limited to seven games by injury, he caught 29 balls for 446 yards and three touchdowns. His final three prep seasons included averaging 18.5 yards per catch across 109 grabs with 18 touchdowns.

Our take: Hardy’s low profile, commitment timing and fall injury make him one of NU’s most unsung additions. But Nebraska considered the receiver among its top priorities at the position. Hardy has the frame to give the Huskers the kind of vertical threat on the edge they’ve craved for years and has the speed to bust a big play at any moment. Perhaps just as important is his intelligence — Hardy is a 4.0 student and aspiring engineer who should be able to pick up the offense quicker than an average recruit. He might not have the hype of recent receiver additions but holds just as much upside.

They said it: “(Hardy) can do just about anything except throw a spiral with a Nerf football. He’s going to be a big-time receiver in college.” — Camden County coach Bob Sphire

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the 2021 recruiting class

