Signee Spotlight: Unsung receiver Shawn Hardy can be a vertical threat for the Huskers

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Shawn Hardy

6-3, 190, WR

Camden County (Kingsland, Georgia)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: LSU, Ohio State, Georgia Tech

How he got here: Hardy mostly kept his recruitment under wraps before committing in May. That ended a lengthy vetting process of more than 18 months for the playmaker, who held roughly a dozen offers from some top national programs. Hardy unofficially visited Lincoln as a junior and has family in Omaha. He also was very comfortable with tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who recruits Georgia, and receivers coach Matt Lubick. Though his senior year was limited to seven games by injury, he caught 29 balls for 446 yards and three touchdowns. His final three prep seasons included averaging 18.5 yards per catch across 109 grabs with 18 touchdowns.