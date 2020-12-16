Signee Spotlight: Utah tackle Branson Yager vows to leave doubters 'in the dust'

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Branson Yager
6-7, 332, OT
Grantsville (Utah)
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Iowa State, BYU, Vanderbilt
How he got here: Yager was the first new Nebraska commit to stick after the pandemic-related recruiting shutdowns hit, pledging in April without ever visiting the campus (he later toured on his own in November). Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti took the lead in identifying the prospect and guiding him through various virtual sessions, though O-line coach Greg Austin also played a role. One important point for Yager was the assurance that he — as a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints — would still have a deferred scholarship if he eventually chose to pursue a two-year mission.
Our take: The big man has all the tools a Power Five lineman needs. There’s the frame, brute strength and lateral speed that allows him to pull effectively. He is also an intentional leader and avid competitor. He played both tackle spots as a senior and has manned defensive tackle and long snapper spots in high school. Nebraska has strong tackle options emerging for the next few seasons but will be young there too, meaning Yager could be in the conversation as a reserve in a few years. He’s overcome adversity — he broke his arm so seriously as a fifth-grader that doctors told him amputation was a possibility. A bit of missing biceps and triceps reminds him daily to never get complacent.
They said it: “I truly believe that in the next couple years Nebraska is going to make a huge statement. And we’re going to leave all the guys that have doubt in the dust.” — Yager
Check out @bransonyager Highlights!#GBRXXI /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/4zx02LGxgW— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 16, 2020
