Signee Spotlight: Utah tackle Branson Yager vows to leave doubters 'in the dust'

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Branson Yager

6-7, 332, OT

Grantsville (Utah)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Iowa State, BYU, Vanderbilt

How he got here: Yager was the first new Nebraska commit to stick after the pandemic-related recruiting shutdowns hit, pledging in April without ever visiting the campus (he later toured on his own in November). Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti took the lead in identifying the prospect and guiding him through various virtual sessions, though O-line coach Greg Austin also played a role. One important point for Yager was the assurance that he — as a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints — would still have a deferred scholarship if he eventually chose to pursue a two-year mission.