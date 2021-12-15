Signee Spotlight: Victor Jones stuck with Huskers to be a deep-threat receiver

Victor Jones

How he got here: Nebraska was the first school to offer Jones a scholarship after Scott Frost built a relationship with him while he was coaching Central Florida. Jones in turn became the Huskers’ second commit in the 2022 class when he picked NU on April 1 over several other Power Five offers. He first visited on Sept. 4 and stuck with the Huskers through the overhaul of the offensive coaching staff, largely thanks to constant communication with Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton. Jones played in the highest classification of high school football in the talent-rich Sunshine state, and his team went 5-5 both seasons. He had 53 catches for 847 yards and seven receiving touchdowns this year, and 43 catches for 718 yards and 10 offensive touchdowns in 2020.