Signee Spotlight: Victor Jones stuck with Huskers to be a deep-threat receiver

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Victor Jones
6-2, 184, WR
Orlando (Fla.) Olympia
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: West Virginia, UCF, Wake Forest, Arkansas
How he got here: Nebraska was the first school to offer Jones a scholarship after Scott Frost built a relationship with him while he was coaching Central Florida. Jones in turn became the Huskers’ second commit in the 2022 class when he picked NU on April 1 over several other Power Five offers. He first visited on Sept. 4 and stuck with the Huskers through the overhaul of the offensive coaching staff, largely thanks to constant communication with Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton. Jones played in the highest classification of high school football in the talent-rich Sunshine state, and his team went 5-5 both seasons. He had 53 catches for 847 yards and seven receiving touchdowns this year, and 43 catches for 718 yards and 10 offensive touchdowns in 2020.
Our take: Jones is 6-foot-2 with a 10.86-second 100-meter dash time. He intends to use that speed to be a factor in the return game, as he’s scored on three kick returns over the past two seasons. Jones was used in a variety of ways offensively. He has the size to go up for jump balls, but he actually received more short passes because he’s adept at breaking tackles and has impressive acceleration and change-of-direction. Jones said Frost wants to use him as a vertical deep threat, and he has some experience as a red zone weapon. Jones’ body control could help him be a key contributor in a couple years.
They said it: “I’m very excited. I feel like this is a big move for me and the best move for me, based on Coach Frost’s history and what he does with the offense and how he builds teams.” — Victor Jones