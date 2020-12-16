Signee Spotlight: When you see Henry Lutovsky, you know he's an offensive lineman

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Henry Lutovsky

6-5, 330, OL

Mount Pleasant (Iowa)

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Iowa State, Georgia, Missouri

How he got here: With brute size and strength, Lutovsky is one of the biggest guys in the class, a player who screams “offensive lineman” the minute you turn on the film. He turned a corner into his junior year, when he refined his technique and started getting scholarship offers. Nearby Iowa preferred other guys in the state. NU loved what Lutovsky brought to the table as an interior lineman. Lutovsky liked the candor and openness of offensive line coach Greg Austin, who was willing to give an honest answer to any of Lutovsky’s questions. That earned the Huskers Lutovsky’s commitment. He’s a pancake guy for Mount Pleasant, paving the way by playing multiple spots.