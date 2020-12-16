Signee Spotlight: With a background in gymnastics and diving, Koby Bretz is a special athlete

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Koby Bretz
6-2, 185, ATH
Omaha Westside
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Kansas State, Buffalo, Northern Illinois
How he got here: Bretz started in gymnastics in preschool, quickly moved to diving and added football in third grade. Now he’s running track. If ever there was a well-rounded athlete with speed and balance training, it’s Bretz, who left behind a potential Olympic career in diving and shrugged off grade issues during his junior year to earn collegiate offers over the summer, picking Nebraska before the deluge really started. With his Westside teammates, he enjoyed an undefeated, state championship season, and was one of the best players in the state on either side of the ball. He caught 37 passes for 583 yards and eight touchdowns on offense, and had 54 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
Our take: Bretz is a balletic-yet-physical player whose steps are light — Bretz glides across the field — but hits with force. He has a good sense of timing, too, on catching jump balls as a receiver and closing on routes as a defender. NU has too many guys on its roster who play heavy — including some of its best athletes. They’ll hit hard but rumble in their movements or fall hard when a step is off. Bretz is closer to JoJo Domann or Luke McCaffrey on offense. Notice how rarely those guys are off their feet, crabbing about? That’s Bretz. If he can handle the Huskers’ playbook and stays healthy, he’s a candidate to play early as a nickel or safety. It may behoove Nebraska, too, to consider him on offense. This is one of the best signees in NU’s class if he embraces football the way the game suits him.
They said it: “You watch high school diving, the kids are good, it’s fun, they’re pretty talented. But when you watch an Olympic diver or a college diver, they’re special. When Kobe gets on the board, he’s one of those guys. So, on the field, he looks so fluid. He has a long way to go in his technique and footwork — and that’s what Nebraska’s going to drill like crazy. But you can’t coach athleticism. A kid has to have it. He’s got it.” — Westside coach Brett Froendt
