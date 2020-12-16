Signee Spotlight: With a background in gymnastics and diving, Koby Bretz is a special athlete

Our take: Bretz is a balletic-yet-physical player whose steps are light — Bretz glides across the field — but hits with force. He has a good sense of timing, too, on catching jump balls as a receiver and closing on routes as a defender. NU has too many guys on its roster who play heavy — including some of its best athletes. They’ll hit hard but rumble in their movements or fall hard when a step is off. Bretz is closer to JoJo Domann or Luke McCaffrey on offense. Notice how rarely those guys are off their feet, crabbing about? That’s Bretz. If he can handle the Huskers’ playbook and stays healthy, he’s a candidate to play early as a nickel or safety. It may behoove Nebraska, too, to consider him on offense. This is one of the best signees in NU’s class if he embraces football the way the game suits him.