Signing day notes: Nebraska's coverage had a twist — current Huskers evaluating signees

“First and foremost, when you're from Nebraska and you can play in Nebraska, you just bleed Scarlet and Cream,” Frost said. “Think those kids are gonna care a lot and do whatever they have to do to be great here and to help the team win.”

Frost said even though they didn’t offer Bretz of Omaha Westside right away, he thinks Bretz is about as good as any football player or safety NU recruited. Frost has seen great growth in Prochazka of Elkhorn South, adding with his size and frame — all 6 feet, 9 inches of it — Frost thinks he has a ton of potential. Rollins of Creighton Prep boasts a “huge upside and untapped potential with his size and athletic ability.” James Carnie of Norris was another 2021 recruit that Frost and staff didn’t offer right away, but Carnie’s senior season — particularly how well Carnie runs for his size, along with his hands — impressed Frost.

Big receivers good to find

In addition to being big in the trenches, Frost and staff want to bulk up on the outside with their receivers. Frost said the coaching staff feels good about the three wide receivers signed today by the Huskers, who all stand between 6-2 and 6-3.

“This group of receivers is going to give us some length, some catch radius, some physicality and they're all really twitchy athletes, too,” Frost said.