Signing day notes: Nebraska's coverage had a twist — current Huskers evaluating signees

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s in-house signing day coverage on Huskers.com had an interesting twist: Husker players handled the player evaluations instead of the NU position coaches, who have meetings as the team prepares to play Rutgers this week.
Recruits were sorted by position, and Nebraska tapped a current player to talk about the guys signing in that group. Wan’Dale Robinson, for example, talked about 2021 receivers, while tight end Jack Stoll did his group. Freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran, starting his first game Friday at Rutgers, handled evaluations of guys one year younger than he is.
“He moves well on the second level, he’s able to drive his blocks and put people on their tails,” Corcoran said of offensive tackle signee Branson Yager. Corcoran added that Yager has “sweet feet and a nice little punch.”
Class likely to grow
Nebraska isn’t done with its 2021 class yet. But exactly how much work is left remains unclear.
Coach Scott Frost on Wednesday called roster management “kind of a moving target right now” as programs finish their seasons and begin crafting how next year’s team will look. NU honored a 17-player senior class earlier this month and most — with the exception of left tackle Brenden Jaimes and middle linebacker Collin Miller, who both said this week they are moving on — still have to make a decision on whether to take advantage of the pandemic-related eligibility freeze and return in 2021.
The NCAA could potentially tweak more rules surrounding the 85-man scholarship limit as well. Plus there figures to be regular offseason attrition in the era of the transfer portal. But for now, NU is five spots below the 25-man limit for the cycle after signing 19 prep players and bringing in Northern Iowa graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic at linebacker.
Said Frost: “I do expect to add at least one, probably more than that, before February.”
Nebraska continues to work on Las Vegas (Nevada) Desert Pines defensive lineman Tia Savea as a potential add to the class. Other possibilities include Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson, a Minnesota commit who decided not to sign this week, and a pair of Hawaii natives strongly considering Nebraska in defensive lineman Zhen Sotelo and linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli.
Frost said NU would continue its practice of saving a scholarship or two for a possible addition through the transfer portal as well.
“Love the group we have,” Frost said. “I don't expect that we're done."
Small school but big game
Seth Malcom is an athlete. And it doesn’t matter what level of football you play at — in Malcom’s case at Fremont-Mills High School, that was eight-man football — an athlete, Frost said, is an athlete.
“We liked him from the first time we watched his tape,” Frost said of Malcom, who played running back and linebacker at Fremont-Mills but will play linebacker at Nebraska. “Great kid from a great family. So, six-man, eight-man, 12-man, 11-man, I don’t really care. Seth’s going to be a good one.”
Frost feels the same about Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Washington linebacker Randolph Kpai, one of the top-rated players in the class who had been committed to NU since Jan. 2. Kpai played mostly outside linebacker in high school and, in a class where Nebraska largely whiffed on landing outside ‘backers, he’s a candidate to play on the edge.
“All of them can play outside or inside linebacker for us,” Frost said. “Randy’s super-twitchy. When you watch him, he covers ground fast. He strikes on the move. He’s violent. Seth and him and Mikai (Gbayor), all of the linebackers we recruited, I think they’re all going to be capable of playing multiple positions.
Nice in-state haul
Five in-state recruits signed Wednesday morning. They include quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka, tight ends James Carnie and AJ Rollins, in addition to athlete Koby Bretz. Retaining in-state talent has been a priority of Frost’s staff since arriving in 2018.
“First and foremost, when you're from Nebraska and you can play in Nebraska, you just bleed Scarlet and Cream,” Frost said. “Think those kids are gonna care a lot and do whatever they have to do to be great here and to help the team win.”
Frost said even though they didn’t offer Bretz of Omaha Westside right away, he thinks Bretz is about as good as any football player or safety NU recruited. Frost has seen great growth in Prochazka of Elkhorn South, adding with his size and frame — all 6 feet, 9 inches of it — Frost thinks he has a ton of potential. Rollins of Creighton Prep boasts a “huge upside and untapped potential with his size and athletic ability.” James Carnie of Norris was another 2021 recruit that Frost and staff didn’t offer right away, but Carnie’s senior season — particularly how well Carnie runs for his size, along with his hands — impressed Frost.
Big receivers good to find
In addition to being big in the trenches, Frost and staff want to bulk up on the outside with their receivers. Frost said the coaching staff feels good about the three wide receivers signed today by the Huskers, who all stand between 6-2 and 6-3.
“This group of receivers is going to give us some length, some catch radius, some physicality and they're all really twitchy athletes, too,” Frost said.
Latrell Neville, a 6-3 receiver from Texas, and Frost have bonded over mutual acquaintances and players Frost has coached at Oregon and Central Florida. Kamonte Grimes, a 6-2 Floridian, is a player that Frost also describes as “twitchy” and has an impressive basketball and track and field background. Finally, Shawn Hardy, standing 6-3 out of Georgia, is not only a good athlete, but a “brilliant” mind, Frost said.
“I was talking to him about his homework the other day, and he was trying to explain something to me that I didn't understand,” Frost said of Hardy through a grin. “So, it's good to have that type of kid in the program.”
