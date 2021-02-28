Sons of Huskers become walk-ons, hoping to restore the success their dads enjoyed

The older Schuster said he hasn’t stayed in touch much with former teammates, but everyone follows each other's kids through social media. For him, sending his son to Nebraska is both a vote of confidence for the immediate future and part of his duty as a die-hard Husker to help get the team right.

“I feel like in some ways that some of the ex-players ought to be having their kids walk on,” Schuster said. “If Ndamukong Suh can donate $2 million for a weight room, I can pay for a year’s worth of tuition. If we’re going to build the program back to where it needs to be and can offer a kid an opportunity to come here, I’d rather do that than have Matthew take that scholarship away from a kid that we may need.”

The walk-on program will never be what pushes Nebraska back to national relevance, Schuster said. But it can be the spirit of the team, producing players who grind in practice and embody the state’s love for all things Huskers. Scholarship athletes and walk-ons alike will get fair opportunities, he said, and the head coach will be straight with them about where they stand.

Matt Hoskinson — a '90s walk-on like Schuster — said the message his son heard from Frost reminded him of his own exchange with Osborne years ago that fueled his fire and put a chip on his shoulder. No promises. Lots of hard work and frustration are ahead.