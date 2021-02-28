Sons of Huskers become walk-ons, hoping to restore the success their dads enjoyed

Michael Booker hadn’t spoken to his former Nebraska teammate in a long time. Long enough that he had to ask around for his phone number.
Back in the mid-1990s, Booker was an All-America cornerback and first-round NFL draft pick. A few months ago, the high school football coach and world geography teacher in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex was just a dad trying to help his son.
Michael Booker III is a defensive back like his father. Both agree he hits better and plays smarter than his old man did in high school, but he had endured a couple of tough seasons at South Grand Prairie High School. An injury hampered him as a junior. The pandemic limited his college exposure as a senior. Calls from bigger programs like Iowa stopped coming as game film became scarce and coaches couldn’t visit in person.
With options and time dwindling, the older Booker reached out to the leader of his son’s favorite team and sent some video. Before long he was on the phone with Nebraska coach Scott Frost. The Huskers would love to have Booker III as a walk-on, Frost said.
The two grown men — on the same Nebraska teams in 1995 and 1996 — talked about old times. Then Booker delivered a good-natured jab: When are the Huskers coming back?
“He gave a stern answer like, ‘This is our year,'” Booker said. “I was like, ‘Good, because my son is coming.’ Frost has confidence in the team and we have confidence in him. We’re going to go to war with Frost.”
Similar sentiments dot NU’s 2021 walk-on class. Of the 20 pledges, five are sons of Huskers from the program’s most glorious decade: Lincoln Southeast defensive back Derek Branch (son of linebacker Troy Branch); Elkhorn South offensive lineman Sam Hoskinson (O-lineman Matt Hoskinson); Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster (fullback Brian Schuster); Jenks (Oklahoma) running back Grant Lohr (defensive lineman Jason Lohr); and Booker.
Another 2021 walk-on, Lincoln Southwest linebacker Grant Buda, is the grandson of Joe Buda, a starting center for NU in the late 1960s. The father of scholarship quarterback Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic is former walk-on fullback Rod Haarberg.
To a man, the fathers of the legacy walk-ons said having Frost in charge made an easy decision to send their sons to Nebraska even more of a no-brainer. Actions spoke louder than words during their own playing days, and the same is true now as they back their belief that better days are ahead.
“I think it’s really nice that all these legacy kids are going,” Brian Schuster said. “I think that’s a lot bolder statement to what the players of the '90s probably really think about the culture of the program than what some of the fans maybe want to say.”
* * *
The last college game Matt Hoskinson played was the 1998 Orange Bowl. The sixth man on Nebraska’s offensive line helped pave the way to a third national title in four years.
By 2001, the former 6-foot-1, 280-pounder was slimmed down and the proud owner of season tickets. When he started taking Sam to games a few years later, the Husker influence was already taking hold.
The pair’s first outing together came when Sam was 3. They went with one of Matt’s buddies, whose own young son — scared by the roar of a sold-out Memorial Stadium — was ready to leave after two quarters.
“My friend’s son was crying because it was loud,” Matt said. “I had to take Sam home at halftime, and then he was crying because he had to leave the football game.”
Matt, once the backup center for Frost, stayed in touch with his old quarterback through occasional texts. Sometimes they would meet up when Frost came home to visit while rising through the coaching ranks at Northern Iowa, Oregon and UCF. Sam Hoskinson, who measured at 5-3, 130 pounds as a prep freshman, didn’t look much like a future college player when Frost took over Nebraska in December 2017.
But the younger Hoskinson grew to 6-0, 245 by his senior year with Class A runner-up Elkhorn South, playing center, middle linebacker and fullback. Frost asked his former blocker about his son and started a dialogue. The head coach personally offered a walk-on spot before Christmas, and Sam accepted immediately.
“I didn’t want to be the guy that played with Scott and helped to broker a deal for my son,” Matt Hoskinson said. “It was more of a conversation that they had had. Scott certainly sees the value in a guy like Sam who’s versatile the way that he is. There’s value in having kids who love Nebraska the way Nebraska kids do, and certainly legacy kids.”
With so many sons of former Huskers in the latest walk-on class, the elder Hoskinson said it’s clear everyone did a good job raising Nebraska fans, even though the team hasn’t won a conference title in their lifetimes.
Booker III, for example, was born in Nebraska when his father was finishing up school after a five-year NFL career. And while the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from taking a proper recruiting visit, he’s been around enough over the years to be more than comfortable about what he’s getting into. The family still has a picture of father and toddler posing with former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne.
As it turned out, dad’s path was right for the younger Booker, too.
“It’s like a reunion of sorts,” Booker III said. “We all grew up hearing similar stories about how Nebraska is a good football program. I think it’s really cool that all these legacy walk-ons have similar stories and similar intentions that I do.”
Jason Lohr hadn’t yet finished his Nebraska career (1998-2003) as a reserve nose tackle when Grant came along. As Jason worked a career selling fitness equipment and managing a store, his boy grew up to be an accomplished running back and safety at Jenks and won a state title there just like his dad.
Grant always loved the Huskers — the Lohrs tried to get to a game every year when visiting extended family — and jumped at the chance to be one. Jason made sure coaches in North Stadium were aware of him by sending film to old acquaintances. Recruiting coordinator Ryan Held and associate athletic director for football Matt Davison are among former Huskers he knew or played with.
“I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction. Scott has things heading in the right direction,” Jason Lohr said. “These former players and dads, they know and understand. I have no worries about Grant going up there.”
* * *
Brian Schuster calls modern Nebraska recruiting tours a “wow experience.” The facilities. The resources. The weight-room demonstration from strength coach Zach Duval, who illustrates what incoming teenagers can look like after years of hard work.
Beneath the obvious attractions, though, Schuster sees the same stable culture foundation that drove the Big Red machine during his college days from 1992-96. When he visits practices, the messages he hears sound familiar.
“They’re doing and saying everything that they should be saying, and I’m sure that they’re saying it a thousand times a day,” Schuster said. “So for some of the kids to not get it ...”
The former fullback trails off. Some Husker recruits from the '90s didn’t fully “buy in” either, as he recalls. They arrived to lots of public fanfare, then disappeared after a year or two. Nebraska kept winning, so nobody asked questions.
Son Matthew Schuster starred at Cozad and later Ashland-Greenwood as a speedy offensive playmaker. He knew early on he wanted to play for Nebraska — so much so that many schools didn’t bother making a pitch. While Brian used some weight-room contacts to help his son train, it was mostly Matthew and NU director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite (a Husker from 1991-92) who built a relationship.
The older Schuster said he hasn’t stayed in touch much with former teammates, but everyone follows each other's kids through social media. For him, sending his son to Nebraska is both a vote of confidence for the immediate future and part of his duty as a die-hard Husker to help get the team right.
“I feel like in some ways that some of the ex-players ought to be having their kids walk on,” Schuster said. “If Ndamukong Suh can donate $2 million for a weight room, I can pay for a year’s worth of tuition. If we’re going to build the program back to where it needs to be and can offer a kid an opportunity to come here, I’d rather do that than have Matthew take that scholarship away from a kid that we may need.”
The walk-on program will never be what pushes Nebraska back to national relevance, Schuster said. But it can be the spirit of the team, producing players who grind in practice and embody the state’s love for all things Huskers. Scholarship athletes and walk-ons alike will get fair opportunities, he said, and the head coach will be straight with them about where they stand.
Matt Hoskinson — a '90s walk-on like Schuster — said the message his son heard from Frost reminded him of his own exchange with Osborne years ago that fueled his fire and put a chip on his shoulder. No promises. Lots of hard work and frustration are ahead.
Sam’s response was to ask how quickly he could accept the offer.
“This has really been the only goal that he had,” Matt Hoskinson said. “He’s one of those kids that’s all in.”
* * *
Nebraska didn’t get every legacy recruit it offered in the 2021 class. Bellevue West receiver Keagan Johnson (son of wingback Clester Johnson) chose an Iowa scholarship. Elkhorn South center Isaac Zatechka (son of offensive lineman Jon Zatechka) walked on at Missouri.
Derek Branch appeared to fall into the same category when he committed to Cornell in September.
Troy Branch — a versatile Nebraska linebacker in the early '90s — decided to mostly stay out of his son’s recruiting process. His parents did the same for him, swallowing their own wishes that the New Jersey native play at nearby Penn State instead of moving halfway across the country.
Nebraska had sent Derek Branch an occasional recruiting graphic in the past year, but the family figured anyone could get those. Derek only truly knew where the Huskers stood after he decommitted from Cornell — it didn’t work out from a financial standpoint — and NU reengaged within hours. He eventually joined NU over multiple Division II offers and other D-I interest.
Troy Branch, a regional vice president at Ameritas, had long since laid the Nebraska groundwork. Two-year-old Derek was asleep on his lap in the Memorial Stadium crowd when the Huskers beat Kansas State on a last-second field goal in 2005. Dad told stories about being “pretty much a blunt instrument” on stout Blackshirt units.
Still, Derek had to come to his own conclusion that the local team was for him.
“If Derek didn’t feel like he could go and compete and contribute, he probably wouldn’t go,” Troy Branch said. “That’s the way we raised him. Regardless of it being Nebraska, it was always about the way he feels about his landing spot.
“But it would be a great story if this class that has the legacy ties was when we sort of turned a corner.”
All the former players agreed they look forward to reconnecting and swapping stories at Husker home games in the near future. More than that, they’ve found that coaching and watching their sons play football has been more rewarding than suiting up themselves. They can only imagine what it will be like watching their kids run out of Memorial Stadium’s northwest tunnel on a fall Saturday.
But this isn’t about them. It’s about their boys. It’s about Nebraska.
They trust the future is in good hands.
“Frost is good people,” the elder Michael Booker said. “And he’s a smart dude. You know he’s going to bring the team around.”