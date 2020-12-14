 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teitum Tuioti, son of Husker DL coach, receives offer from Nebraska
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Teitum Tuioti, son of Husker DL coach, receives offer from Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

Dad has to be pleased with the latest scholarship offer for Lincoln Southeast linebacker Teitum Tuioti. 

Teitum, who made 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season for the Knights, received an offer from Nebraska. His dad, Tony, is the Huskers' defensive line coach.

NU wasn't Teitum's first offer, or even his first Power Five offer, which came from Mississippi. But the Huskers' inside linebackers coach, Lincoln Southeast alum Barrett Ruud, soon followed. 

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tuioti is a 2023 prospect. His older brother, Teivis, is a freshman at Nevada. 

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert