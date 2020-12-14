Teitum Tuioti, son of Husker DL coach, receives offer from Nebraska

Dad has to be pleased with the latest scholarship offer for Lincoln Southeast linebacker Teitum Tuioti.
Teitum, who made 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season for the Knights, received an offer from Nebraska. His dad, Tony, is the Huskers' defensive line coach.
NU wasn't Teitum's first offer, or even his first Power Five offer, which came from Mississippi. But the Huskers' inside linebackers coach, Lincoln Southeast alum Barrett Ruud, soon followed.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tuioti is a 2023 prospect. His older brother, Teivis, is a freshman at Nevada.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Tommy Wroblewski, St. Paul
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.