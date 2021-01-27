The Huskers are always recruiting QBs. Here's who they've targeted in the 2022 class

As Nebraska lost one scholarship quarterback to the transfer portal Tuesday, its search continues for a difference maker in the Class of 2022.
The Huskers added a new target over the weekend as they work to replenish the position.
Three-star QB Tayven Jackson of Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove reported a Nebraska offer to continue a busy week that included tenders from at least seven other Power Five schools including Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is considered the country’s No. 19 pro-style quarterback by the 247Sports composite.
The brother of Indiana basketball standout Trayce Jackson-Davis is coming off a 14-game season in which he completed 113 of 182 passes for 1,756 yards and 17 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also ran for 191 yards on 46 carries with six more scores.
Nebraska enters winter conditioning with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in junior Adrian Martinez along with freshmen Logan Smothers (2020 recruit) and Heinrich Haarberg (2021 recruit and early enrollee). With Luke McCaffrey’s departure and Martinez working on his fourth year as a starter, the urgency to land an elite QB in the 2022 cycle isn’t dropping.
The Huskers — always seeking fleet-footed QBs who can make sound decisions quickly — landed their recent scholarship quarterbacks at various points in the recruiting timeline. McCaffrey committed in the summer of 2018, six months before he signed. Smothers followed a month later and waited 17 months to make it official. Haarberg, from Kearney Catholic, didn’t get an offer until last May but pledged quickly and signed seven months later.
NU currently has no commits in the 2022 class. Many schools are in a similar situation within a pandemic-related recruiting dead period that has extended more than 10 months and will continue at least through April 15.
But the drive to acquire talent never stops, and Big Red has at least 15 offers out to 2022 quarterbacks. Three of those have since committed to in-state schools: Walker Howard to LSU, Justyn Martin to Cal and Beau Pribula to Penn State. Another, Nicco Marchiol, recently released a final four that didn’t include the Huskers.
That leaves 11 current candidates to be Nebraska’s next prep quarterback commit. A look at the other 10 beyond Jackson, in the order NU offered them:
» Anthony Mix Jr., Prichard (Ala.) Vigor: The Huskers offered the son of former Auburn receiver Anthony Mix in December 2018. He’s kept his recruiting process mostly quiet for a long time but has offers including Kentucky and Memphis. He played for his fourth different high school last fall and is a consensus three-star prospect.
» AJ Bianco, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis: Hawaii didn’t play high school football last fall and won’t in the spring either, robbing the 6-foot-3, 210-pound of a chance at his first season as a starter. He played 2019 behind Washington State signee Jayden de Laura and figures to be next in line at the powerhouse program that once produced Tua Tagovailoa. His two other offers are Hawaii and Washington State. NU made rare recent inroads in the state when it landed linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli this month.
» AJ Duffy, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida): The four-star prospect included Nebraska in his top 15 a month ago, which is also when he transferred from his high school in California to IMG because of uncertainty over COVID-19 sports restrictions. The pandemic wiped out his fall season after he completed more than 70% of his passes in 2019, throwing for 2,568 yards and 26 touchdowns along with 501 rushing yards and four scores. He holds 20-plus offers.
» Steve Angeli, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic: Can Nebraska get him to visit? The three-star recruit recently toured Notre Dame on his own and is trending toward the Irish amid nearly two dozen offers including LSU, Oregon and Miami. During a six-game 2020 season he completed 68 of 115 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. He would like to see other schools before committing, but that may not be possible.
» Alex Orji, Sachse (Texas): The recruitment of the three-star QB appears fairly open after he totaled 2,627 yards and 27 touchdowns across nine games last fall. Minnesota, Houston, Baylor and Oklahoma are in the mix. Nebraska in March offered the teen from an athletic family who has two brothers playing linebacker at Vanderbilt.
» MJ Morris, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy: Nebraska would be a long-shot destination for the budding star deep in SEC territory. He transferred from nearby Carrollton last year and was 80-of-133 passing in 2020 for 1,180 yards and 14 touchdowns (three interceptions) in eight games. He lists schools like Oregon, Missouri and Michigan as priority visits.
» Ty Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview: Simpson made national headlines when Michigan offered him as an eighth grader. NU joined the fray last April and Notre Dame jumped in this week. The No. 2 dual-threat QB in the country has his choice of top programs and appears to be trending toward Clemson. He accounted for more than 2,000 yards of offense and 27 touchdowns in 12 games last year.
» Cade Klubnik, Austin (Texas) Westlake: His stock has never been higher after leading his team to a state title in Texas’s largest class this month. The four-star prospect is approaching 30 offers, including Florida on Monday and Nebraska in April. He completed 68% of his passes and threw for 35 touchdowns against three interceptions. He threw for more than 3,500 passing yards and ran for 590 with 15 scores.
» Jacurri Brown, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes: Another unlikely Nebraska pull, the four-star QB has multiple SEC offers among his more than 20 suitors. He flashed his potential across 12 games last fall, going 88-of-184 passing for 1,537 yards and 14 TDs (seven interceptions) and running for 1,101 more with 16 scores on 189 totes. Florida appears to be the team to beat.
» Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro (Ky.): The Huskers in July offered the four-star recruit who plans to announce his top seven schools soon. He added Oregon this week to a list of roughly 20 programs from around the country. He enjoyed a strong junior campaign with 2,349 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while running for 443 yards and six more TDs.