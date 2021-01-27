The Huskers are always recruiting QBs. Here's who they've targeted in the 2022 class

» AJ Duffy, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida): The four-star prospect included Nebraska in his top 15 a month ago, which is also when he transferred from his high school in California to IMG because of uncertainty over COVID-19 sports restrictions. The pandemic wiped out his fall season after he completed more than 70% of his passes in 2019, throwing for 2,568 yards and 26 touchdowns along with 501 rushing yards and four scores. He holds 20-plus offers.

» Steve Angeli, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic: Can Nebraska get him to visit? The three-star recruit recently toured Notre Dame on his own and is trending toward the Irish amid nearly two dozen offers including LSU, Oregon and Miami. During a six-game 2020 season he completed 68 of 115 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns. He would like to see other schools before committing, but that may not be possible.

» Alex Orji, Sachse (Texas): The recruitment of the three-star QB appears fairly open after he totaled 2,627 yards and 27 touchdowns across nine games last fall. Minnesota, Houston, Baylor and Oklahoma are in the mix. Nebraska in March offered the teen from an athletic family who has two brothers playing linebacker at Vanderbilt.