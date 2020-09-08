The Huskers aren't playing this fall, but all of their recruits are

Reason to root: One of Nebraska’s top-rated players in its 2021 recruiting class will be in action locally on a weekly basis, getting after quarterbacks on defense when he’s not playing his future college position at offensive tackle. Elkhorn South was 7-4 last season and reached the state quarterfinals.

AJ Rollins, tight end

School: Omaha Creighton Prep

Classification: A (largest in state)

Reason to root: At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Rollins can make plays on both sides of the ball and will do so for a team that went 6-4 and made the playoffs last year. He’s the first Junior Jay to get a Nebraska offer since Zach Potter and Titus Adams in the early 2000s. The more talent a traditional power like Prep has, the better for the Huskers.

Lardarius Webb Jr., defensive back

School: Jackson (Mississippi) Academy

Classification: 6A (largest in state)