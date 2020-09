The Huskers aren't playing this fall, but all of their recruits are

There will be no Nebraska football this fall. But every Husker commit plays for prep teams with plenty of room on the bandwagon.

Here’s a look at where NU’s pledges for the 2021 class are playing this year and how they can help fill some of the Big Red void for Nebraska fans.

Koby Bretz, defensive back

School: Omaha Westside

Classification: A (largest in state)

Reason to root: Bretz committed to Nebraska in late August and adds to the compelling story of Westside trying for its first state title since 1982. The roster is dotted with multiple FBS recruits, but Bretz has a reputation as perhaps the most athletically gifted of the bunch. Seeing what the defender might do week in and week out for the Class A favorite makes Westside a must-watch team.

Marques Buford, defensive back

School: St. Thomas More (Montville, Connecticut)

Classification: New England Preparatory School Athletic Council