The Huskers want recruits from Hawaii. They might get one Saturday

Weather on the Hawaiian Islands hasn't been perfect this week. One day, the temperatures didn’t even crack 80 degrees.

Rod York gives a chuckle as he realizes how ridiculous that must sound to Midwesterners still shoveling out from the latest snowstorm. The football coach at Mililani High — 20 miles north of Honolulu — is an island lifer. He grew up there and walked on at the University of Hawaii in the mid-1990s.

York had no motivation to leave home, but he has seen that to be less and less true among the state’s current generation of football talent. The best player on his team, linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli, may very well choose to play at Nebraska. He will reveal his decision Saturday afternoon as part of a series of college announcements broadcast by NBC.

Why would Ho’ohuli journey nearly 3,800 miles from home to play in Lincoln? That’s the wrong question, York says. It’s not about pitching kids on colder-climate programs like Nebraska, but proving to those schools that Hawaii has talent worth pursuing.

“I don’t think it matters for our kids,” York said. “They want to go to wherever is the best fit. I don’t think it’s a hard sell. Nebraska’s just got to offer Hawaii guys and they may get more guys.”