This Husker football recruiting weekend features DBs from the South, LBs from Nebraska

LINCOLN — Seasoned Husker football fans already know one of this weekend’s official visitors, James Monds III, has a relative, Wonder Monds, who was an All-American at Nebraska in the 1970s.
What they don’t know: James Monds III (Fort Pierce, Florida) estimates he has 25 cousins who have played college football. His dad played. And his grandpa too.
So Monds' visit isn’t particularly related to his great uncle’s time at Nebraska. “I don’t talk to him a lot, but when I do talk to him, he tells me good things about the school.”
Actually, the All-American to know in Monds’ recruitment plays for another program in the Big Ten.
That’s Tiawan Mullen, Indiana's first All-America defensive back who logged three interceptions and an impressive 3.5 sacks last season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Mullen picked IU over Nebraska in 2018 after a spirited recruiting battle, and though they aren't related, Monds (5-11, 185) patterns his game after him.
Mullen was also Monds’ recruiting visit host last weekend at Indiana.
“I really liked it, and having one of my favorite players host me and play for the school gives them an edge,” Monds said.
So Nebraska — which has Monds near the top of its list of prospective 2022 cornerbacks — has some work ahead to win a battle with IU and Wisconsin, where Monds will head next week.
The Huskers’ top advantage, unsurprisingly, appears to be position coach Travis Fisher.
“I like Coach Fish a lot, because he’s a real cool dude. You can talk to him about anything,” Monds said. “They’ve told me I’m a game-changer, and I can come in and help the program.”
Monds scored dozens of scholarship offers based on his sophomore season, when he had five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, multiple blocked kicks and multiple punt returns for scores. Monds uses a physical style to harass receivers, but he can also adeptly adjust to routes when he’s in off coverage as well.
“I’d describe my style of play as a ball-hawk, someone who’s not going to let you beat them,” said Monds, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals. “With the preparation and training I have, I feel good vs. anybody I’d go against.”
Other official visitors, unofficial visitors and workout prospects this weekend, according to World-Herald confirmations and recruiting services:
» Lincoln Southeast outside linebacker Jake Appleget scored his scholarship offer from NU two weeks ago, and got one from Minnesota a day later. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder now plans to officially visit Nebraska this weekend, with the Huskers hoping to secure Appleget’s commitment. Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann — one of four commits in the Huskers' 2022 class — will also be on hand this weekend to help sell the program.
» Safety JaCorey Thomas (Orlando, Florida) chose not to visit this weekend, instead going to Miami after a trip to Georgia, but Nathan Vail (Kennesaw, Georgia) is coming into town. Vail (6-2, 195) just visited Georgia Tech and heads to Duke next week. Vail told Rivals he wants to commit this summer with “academics, the winning culture (and) a strong coaching staff that has the respect of the players” as key factors in his decision.
» Nebraska’s third week of private workouts could be its most intriguing.
Bellevue West running back LJ Richardson — who recently was offered by Wyoming after rushing for 1,239 yards and 15 touchdowns last season — will work out for the Big Red.
So will Carson Hegerle (West Fargo, North Dakota), who had four interceptions and 425 yards rushing last season. He recently ran a 10.85-second 100-meter dash and a 21.67-second 200-meter dash in the North Dakota state track meet, finishing second in both events. His best offer is Utah State. Nebraska likes the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder as a defensive back, although he could play wideout too.
Perhaps the most interesting workout will come from offensive lineman Jalen Klemm, whose dad, Adrian, is the offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jalen Klemm has an offer from NU already as a defensive end, but a workout would confirm the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder’s skill set. Klemm has received offers this month from Arizona State, North Carolina State and Washington State.
"Nebraska, they weren’t afraid to pull the trigger and be first," Klemm told 247Sports in early June. "They evaluated my film, took a couple of weeks to get to know me, talked to my coaches and all that and they weren’t concerned about who else had offered and didn’t play games.”
Defensive tackle Jaylen Banks (St. Louis), at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, is another workout to watch. Banks, a three-star prospect, would help the Huskers get a better foothold in St. Louis if he garners an offer.
