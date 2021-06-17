This Husker football recruiting weekend features DBs from the South, LBs from Nebraska

LINCOLN — Seasoned Husker football fans already know one of this weekend’s official visitors, James Monds III, has a relative, Wonder Monds, who was an All-American at Nebraska in the 1970s.

What they don’t know: James Monds III (Fort Pierce, Florida) estimates he has 25 cousins who have played college football. His dad played. And his grandpa too.

So Monds' visit isn’t particularly related to his great uncle’s time at Nebraska. “I don’t talk to him a lot, but when I do talk to him, he tells me good things about the school.”

Actually, the All-American to know in Monds’ recruitment plays for another program in the Big Ten.

That’s Tiawan Mullen, Indiana's first All-America defensive back who logged three interceptions and an impressive 3.5 sacks last season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Mullen picked IU over Nebraska in 2018 after a spirited recruiting battle, and though they aren't related, Monds (5-11, 185) patterns his game after him.

Mullen was also Monds’ recruiting visit host last weekend at Indiana.

“I really liked it, and having one of my favorite players host me and play for the school gives them an edge,” Monds said.