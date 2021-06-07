'This was the place': Tight end prospect Chase Androff quickly picks Huskers

LINCOLN — Chase Androff knew on the visit. He waited until he got home, though, to make the phone call to Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

The Huskers wanted one tight end in the 2022 recruiting class, and Androff wanted to be it. He canceled upcoming visits and went all N.

“This was the place,” Androff said. “Why wait?”

Thus, NU has landed its first commit out of a big recruiting weekend.

The Lakeville (Minn.) South tight end, a blocking specialist who plays in a T-formation offense, verbally pledged to the Huskers on Monday with an announcement on Twitter. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Androff, a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports and Rivals, had offers from Michigan State, Kansas State and Iowa State, among other schools.

Androff was one of eight official visitors who attended NU’s first major recruiting event in more than a year. COVID, and the NCAA precautions to stop its spread, shut down in-person recruiting between March 2020 and May 31, 2021.