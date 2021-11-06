Three-star Jalil Martin commits to Husker football, plus more recruiting notes

LINCOLN — Just before Saturday’s kickoff against Ohio State, Nebraska football got commitment from its lone official visitor this weekend.

Jalil Martin — a 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete from Chicago's Kenwood Academy — told 247Sports he committed to NU.

"Those are three guys I talk to on a daily basis and they pretty much recruited me harder than everybody else,” Martin told 247. “My parents, they appreciated the constant communication with the coaches also. They finally were able to go down there and see the campus for what it is.”

A three-star prospect according to 247 Sports and Rivals, Martin selected NU over Boston College, Illinois and Colorado, among other schools. He was part of a large contingency of Chicago-area athletes who visited NU over the summer.

He becomes the ninth commit for the 2022 class and the first defensive back.

More recruiting notes

A variety of future prospects took in the pregame atmosphere as well. Among them were 2022 commits including Lincoln Southeast linebacker Jake Appleget, Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann and Millard South athlete Gage Stenger.