Tight end Chase Androff commits to Nebraska football

LINCOLN — Nebraska football has landed its first 2022 commit out of a big recruiting weekend.
Lakeville (Minnesota) South tight end Chase Androff, a blocking specialist who plays in a T-formation offense, verbally pledged to the Huskers on Monday night with an announcement on Twitter. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder, a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports and Rivals, had offers from Michigan State, Kansas State and Iowa State, among other schools.
Androff was one of eight official visitors who attended NU’s first major recruiting event in more than a year. COVID-19, and the NCAA precautions to stop its spread, shut down in-person recruiting between March 2020 and May 31, 2021.
When the NCAA allowed visits again, Nebraska was ready, with a detailed pitch that included plans on a new $155 million football facility, NU’s approach to impending Name, Image and Likeness legislation, and a coaching staff that has retained continuity despite a rocky start to the Scott Frost era.
Androff was impressed by the visit.
“It was very amazing,” Androff told The World-Herald about his visit. “Everything was very well put together, and I had a great time.”
According to MN Football Hub, Androff had three catches for 39 yards last season for Lakeville South, but the team only threw 36 passes. Three of the team’s ball carriers had 70 or more carries in Lakeville’s eight listed games.
Lakeville South’s offense did not prevent Androff from attracting interest and offers, but NU made the biggest impression. Given the Huskers’ glut of young, pass-catching tight ends — Chris Hickman is a redshirt freshman, while Thomas Fidone, James Carnie and AJ Rollins are true freshmen — Androff should be able to focus on a blocking-first role.
He becomes the third commit for the 2022 class, joining Orlando Olympia receiver Victor Jones and Columbus middle linebacker Ernest Hausmann. But, given the enthusiasm from official visitors during the opening recruiting weekend, Androff may not be the latest commit for long.