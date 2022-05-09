Top 2024 Nebraska QB target Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State

LINCOLN — Quarterback Dylan Raiola, the current No. 1 player in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, took three extended visits to Nebraska.

But a mid-April trip to Ohio State was all the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder needed to commit to Ohio State. Raiola, the son of former Husker All-America center Dominic Raiola and nephew of NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, announced his decision late Monday night via Twitter.

Raiola, who threw for 3,341 yards an 32 touchdowns last season at a high school in Texas, ascended quickly in the recruiting rankings during the past year. Raiola first threw at a Husker Friday Night Lights camp last summer and attended a game last fall. His last trip to NU was during the April 9 spring game. It happened to come at the same time Nebraska's 2023 quarterback commit Pop Watson was visiting, as well.

One week later, the top 2024 prospect according to On3 Sports, was at Ohio State, hanging out with former Buckeye quarterback and current Chicago Bear Justin Fields.

According to the 247Sports composite, NU has four other known quarterback offers out for the 2024 class, one of which is Bellevue West signal-caller Daniel Kaelin.

