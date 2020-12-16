 Skip to main content
Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football signing day press conference
Watch now: Scott Frost's full Husker football signing day press conference

Scott Frost was pleased with the 19 recruits Nebraska signed Wednesday, and he spoke about them all at length.

He spent about 30 minutes at his signing day press conference, fielding questions about the class in general and specific prospects. You can watch the full video at the top of the page.

You can also scroll down for more video analysis from The World-Herald's Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Adam Carriker.

And head to Omaha.com/signingday for complete coverage of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class.

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

