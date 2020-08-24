Westside senior Koby Bretz 'always wanted to be a Husker;' now he's a Husker commit

It was in a whirlwind weekend for Omaha Westside senior Koby Bretz. It culminated with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety realizing his dream.
After an offer from Nebraska on Friday evening, Bretz texted coach Scott Frost on Sunday. He told him he wanted to be a Husker.
“Growing up and watching them the team, (they) have always been role models for me,” Bretz said. “I always wanted to be a Husker growing up and watching guys like Kenny Bell.”
Bretz is primarily a safety for the Warriors, and will likely play that position in college. At least, that’s where the NU staff would like him to start his career. As he gains weight, he could move to outside linebacker.
“I have been talking to them for a while and that was one goal that I always had," he said. "To get an offer from my home-state school. When they finally pulled the trigger, I just had to take the opportunity.”
Frost and the Husker get an athlete in Bretz, who also won a silver medal at the Class A diving championships his sophomore year.
“He was excited,” Bretz said of Frost. “He said they are pretty fired up about me and said I bring a lot to the table with my versatility.”
NU Director of High School Relations Kenny Wilhite began communicating with Bretz, then it was inside linebacker coach Barrett Ruud.
“I have been talking to Coach Wilhite for probably a year,” Bretz said. “Once it got pretty serious I started talking to Coach Ruud, and have built a pretty good relationship over the last couple of months.”
Bretz chose NU over offers from Kansas State, Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Ohio, Buffalo, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois.
A third-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Bretz had 22 catches for 421 yards as a receiver. He tied with a team-high four touchdown receptions.
At safety, he also tied for the team lead with four interceptions, helping the Warriors reach the Class A championship game last November.
Bretz is the fourth Westside senior to commit to a Division I school, joining defensive back Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), lineman Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and quarterback Cole Payton (North Dakota State).
