Westside senior Koby Bretz 'always wanted to be a Husker;' now he's a Husker commit

It was in a whirlwind weekend for Omaha Westside senior Koby Bretz. It culminated with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety realizing his dream.

After an offer from Nebraska on Friday evening, Bretz texted coach Scott Frost on Sunday. He told him he wanted to be a Husker.

“Growing up and watching them the team, (they) have always been role models for me,” Bretz said. “I always wanted to be a Husker growing up and watching guys like Kenny Bell.”

Bretz is primarily a safety for the Warriors, and will likely play that position in college. At least, that’s where the NU staff would like him to start his career. As he gains weight, he could move to outside linebacker.

“I have been talking to them for a while and that was one goal that I always had," he said. "To get an offer from my home-state school. When they finally pulled the trigger, I just had to take the opportunity.”

Frost and the Husker get an athlete in Bretz, who also won a silver medal at the Class A diving championships his sophomore year.

“He was excited,” Bretz said of Frost. “He said they are pretty fired up about me and said I bring a lot to the table with my versatility.”