Westside's Avante Dickerson headlines Huskers' signing day decisions

LINCOLN — College football recruiting always brings the mixed metaphors out of the closet.

Most of the hay for Nebraska’s 2021 class is already in the barn, having signed in December or committed shortly thereafter. But the Huskers still have a few irons in the fire for Wednesday, which is the start of the second signing period in the cycle.

One of them, Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson, is the top prospect in the state and will announce his decision on 247Sports’ signing day show at 8:10 a.m. He’s easily been the quietest prospect in the class, as well, having stayed silent for the past month aside from a tweet that announced his decommitment from Minnesota. Nebraska and Oregon are his other two finalists, and NU didn’t wane in its effort to land the 6-foot, 170-pounder.

Should the Huskers win Dickerson’s signature, he’d be a big addition to a secondary that lost three defensive backs from the 2020 class when they left the program. Dickerson was slated to sign with Minnesota in December before deciding not to on the early signing day.