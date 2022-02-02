Where does Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class rank nationally and in the Big Ten?

The Huskers will have their lowest-rated recruiting class in years, but their ranking will still be better than where it was in mid-December.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nebraska's 18-player class of high school and junior college recruits ranks No. 41 nationally and No. 10 in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports composite. These recruit rankings don't factor in additions from the transfer portal.

Three of Scott Frost's four previous recruiting classes ranked in the top 20 nationally. His first class in 2018 — mostly cobbled together while he was still splitting duties with UCF — was his lowest at No. 23.

Mike Riley's lowest-ranked class was No. 30 in 2015, and Bo Pelini's was No. 40 in 2009.

But the No. 41 ranking this year is still an improvement compared to where the Huskers were about six weeks ago. As of Dec. 15, the first day of the early signing period, NU's class was No. 60 nationally and last in the Big Ten.

But since then the Huskers have landed five more recruits, including two Wednesday on signing day. One of them, wide receiver Janiran Bonner, is a four-star who now ranks behind Jaeden Gould as the second highest-rated recruit in NU's class.