Where Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class ranks nationally and in the Big Ten
FOOTBALL

Where Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class ranks nationally and in the Big Ten

Will the Huskers finish with another top-25 recruiting class?

Scott Frost accomplished that with his first three classes. According to the 247Sports composite — which combines rankings from multiple services — the Huskers' classes at the time they signed were ranked No. 23 in 2018, No. 17 in 2019 and No. 20 in 2020.

The 2021 class, which will be Frost's fourth, won't officially be completed until February, but with the early signing period opening Wednesday, most of the work is already done.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, here's a look at where the Huskers' class ranks on various services:

247Sports composite: No. 22 overall, No. 6 Big Ten (No. 3 West)

247Sports: No. 29 overall, No. 8 Big Ten (No. 4 West)

Rivals: No. 18 overall, No. 4 Big Ten (No. 2 West)

ESPN: No. 28 overall, No. 7 Big Ten (No. 4 West)

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

