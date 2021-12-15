Why is the Huskers' 2022 recruiting class ranked so low?

But class size isn’t the only reason.

Until four-star safety Jaeden Gould committed Tuesday, Nebraska missed out on nearly every blue chip prospect it offered. NU didn’t land any of the three four-star prospects in the Omaha metro area. Among official visitors, it didn’t land four-star running back Justin Williams and defensive back Markeith Williams, and it slow-played defensive back Jaden Mangham.

It didn’t help that Nebraska finished 3-9 either. That’s not likely to attract elite recruits who may see Scott Frost’s fifth season as his last.

Plus, recruiting services haven’t yet caught up to the reality of the transfer portal. They likely will, but they’ve yet to figure out how to account for portal additions in final recruiting class rankings. Nebraska, perhaps more than some teams, seems ready to transition to the transfer portal for its recruiting strategy.

Finally, Nebraska coaches, and some media, may argue the pandemic hampered some of its recruiting efforts nationwide. There’s some accuracy to that — coaches will often say it’s a campus kids need to see to understand — but the Huskers recruited just fine in the 2021 class, most of which was collected during the COVID era.