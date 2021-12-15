Why is the Huskers' 2022 recruiting class ranked so low?

Nebraska finds itself in unfamiliar territory — among the lowest-ranked recruiting classes in the Big Ten.
That’s a rare spot for Big Red, which had not ranked lower than fifth in the league since 2014.
By Wednesday morning — after the Huskers had officially signed 11 recruits — NU's class ranked last in the Big Ten and 60th nationally.
Why?
Well the class size is small — just 12 or 13 signees expected from high schools and junior colleges. Anything below 20 tends to hurt a team’s ranking.
Iowa, for example, has higher-rated recruits than Purdue, but ranks behind the Boilermakers because it has far fewer signees (12 to Purdue's 19). Other power-conference teams behind Nebraska in the national rankings also have small classes — including No. 75 Florida (8 recruits), No. 77 Miami (6), No. 81 Arizona State (8), No. 85 Washington (6) and No. 99 USC (5).
NU’s class is small because its juniors — who should have been seniors this past season — were granted an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Nebraska carried 17 scholarship juniors into this season and will still return roughly half of them, even with departures to the NFL and other attrition. It wasn’t necessary to wait until after the 2021 season to determine which players would stay or go, but NU did and many will stick around.
But class size isn’t the only reason.
Until four-star safety Jaeden Gould committed Tuesday, Nebraska missed out on nearly every blue chip prospect it offered. NU didn’t land any of the three four-star prospects in the Omaha metro area. Among official visitors, it didn’t land four-star running back Justin Williams and defensive back Markeith Williams, and it slow-played defensive back Jaden Mangham.
It didn’t help that Nebraska finished 3-9 either. That’s not likely to attract elite recruits who may see Scott Frost’s fifth season as his last.
Plus, recruiting services haven’t yet caught up to the reality of the transfer portal. They likely will, but they’ve yet to figure out how to account for portal additions in final recruiting class rankings. Nebraska, perhaps more than some teams, seems ready to transition to the transfer portal for its recruiting strategy.
Finally, Nebraska coaches, and some media, may argue the pandemic hampered some of its recruiting efforts nationwide. There’s some accuracy to that — coaches will often say it’s a campus kids need to see to understand — but the Huskers recruited just fine in the 2021 class, most of which was collected during the COVID era.
It all adds up to a recruiting ranking NU probably won’t revisit again soon, given the work Nebraska has already put into the 2023 class.
