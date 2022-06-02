Why top-rated receivers trust Mickey Joseph and are coming to Friday Night Lights

LINCOLN — Real stuff. Barry Jackson says those two words repeatedly in an interview about why he — a three-star receiver from Ellenwood (Georgia) Cedar Grove High School — would visit Nebraska this weekend.

“Coach Mickey tells me real stuff,” the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Jackson said of NU associate head coach Mickey Joseph. “I haven’t heard from anyone else, the real stuff he tells me.”

Joseph tells Jackson about the potential he sees — and the areas where Jackson can grow. And Joseph, who has coached in college stars such as Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, has the credentials, Jackson said, to back up his words.

Omarion Miller — the highest-rated of this weekend’s official “Friday Night Lights” visitors — agreed. He committed to LSU when Joseph coached there. Miller decommitted from the Tigers in advance of his official visit this weekend to NU, a clear sign of interest from a player who caught 76 passes for 1,502 yards and 20 touchdowns last season for tiny North Caddo High School in Vivian, Louisiana.

“Me and him have the best relationship ever,” the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Miller said of Joseph. “I’m one of those type of guys who’ll go up and go after ball in the air — be aggressive — and he likes that.”

Nebraska would like landing a player like Miller, who, since decommitting, said has been contacted by 15 different schools. He’s a consensus four-star across four recruiting sites, a top 100 prospect according to On3, and open to leaving his home state. Oregon became the latest school to offer him a scholarship, but Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas and Colorado are near the top of his current list.

The Huskers landed there because of Joseph. Ditto for Jackson, who has Mississippi State, Louisville and Pittsburgh in his top group. And ditto for Lee’s Summit (Missouri) receiver Joshua Manning, who wants to play close to home and has NU, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State and Arkansas in his final five.

“He’s a great position coach, and he’s one of those coaches who can take me to the next level,” said Manning, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. Manning mentioned Chase and Jefferson in his interview. “He’s got the results on his resume. What he teaches clearly works.”

Whether Joseph, who also welcomes Lincoln East four-star receiver Malachi Coleman to campus this weekend, can land any of these prospects is a question without an immediate answer. Manning, who takes official visits to KSU, ISU and Arkansas this June, may answer the soonest. Miller and Jackson said they plan to wait until December. Jackson’s Cedar Grove teammate, Janiran Bonner, didn’t flip to the Huskers until February.

Now Bonner is at Nebraska. He caught 50 passes for 816 yards at Cedar Grove last season. Jackson caught 28 passes for 510 yards. Cedar Grove’s running back headed to Arkansas, its sophomore-to-be quarterback is bound to be one of the nation’s top 2025 recruits, and pass rusher Adonijah Green — currently committed to Louisville — is taking his official visit to NU this weekend, too. The Huskers thus have a chance to add to their ten native Georgians already on the team.

Jackson, who visited for the spring game, can see the Husker fans are “lit.” He sees very few drawbacks at NU aside from one weather item.

“It gets cold in the winter,” Jackson said. “Only bad thing about it.”

Other weekend visitors for NU:

» In-state prospects such as Coleman, Elkhorn South pass rusher Maverick Noonan and Scottsbluff offensive tackle Brock Knutson will give NU a chance to add more commits this month. Knutson, whose other finalist is Iowa State, may be closest to making a decision while Coleman could take his recruitment to December if he wishes. Another in-state receiver with a Husker scholarship offer, Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, is taking an official weekend visit to Washington.

» West Bloomfield (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Amir Herring will be visiting NU for the third time, and told 247Sports his mom is eager to see the school, too. The6-foot-3, 280-pound Herring has a consensus four-star rating and his pick of Big Ten schools — including Michigan and Michigan State — but is entertaining playing out of state.

» Georgia commit and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive tackle Johnathan “Bo” Hughley will make his second visit in as many months. The 6-foot-7, 271-pounder is a consensus top 100 recruit and among a large contingent of Georgia prospects seeing the school.

» Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County running back Dontavius Braswell is another high-profile visitor from The Peach State. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder runs a 10.75-second 100-meter dash and got an offer from Alabama in March.

» Green and Zachary (Louisiana) standout Ashley Williams are the kinds long, lean defensive ends Nebraska wants to sign, develop for a year in the weight room, and then use on the edge of its defense, much like Jimari Butler, who signed in the 2020 class, will do this season. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Williams has Nebraska, Minnesota and Auburn in his top group, while Green (6-6, 205) would have to be coaxed away from his current school, Louisville.

» Potential Friday Night Lights participants include Ainsworth three-sport star Carter Nelson — who recently got a Husker offer — Wheaton (Illinois) St. Francis athlete Dash Dorsey, and 2024 Naperville (Illinois) North receiver Luke Williams, who already has six Power Five Conference offers, according to 247 Sports.

