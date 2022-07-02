Wide receiver Barry Jackson commits to Nebraska football

For the sixth straight recruiting cycle, Nebraska has added a playmaker from the state of Georgia.

Receiver Barry Jackson committed to the Huskers on Saturday from his high school, Cedar Grove, in the Atlanta suburb of Ellenwood. The Class of 2023 prospect is a composite three-star prospect who has stacked upwards of 20 offers since landing his first in mid-December. He becomes the 11th member Nebraska pledge this cycle.

The Huskers were early to the party — they extended a scholarship in late January — and have built a relationship from there led by receivers coach Mickey Joseph. Jackson was among a host of Georgia natives to attend the spring game in April and again in early June for official visits. One of his Cedar Grove teammates and fellow NU targets, cornerback Kayin Lee, committed to Ohio State last week while another, edge rusher Adonijah Green, is pledged to Louisville.

With jerseys and a football sitting on a table in front of him during a live-streamed announcement, Jackson removed a hoodie to reveal a black Husker shirt. Why Nebraska?

“The coaching staff,” Jackson said. “They made me feel like I was home. And the players showed a lot of support.”

Jackson has also connected with Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman and former LSU receiver commit Omarion Miller of Vivian, Louisiana, during his recent visit. Both are coveted four-star recruits with the Huskers among their lead contenders.

At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Jackson is coming off a junior campaign in which he caught 28 balls for 510 yards and seven touchdowns while also returning a kickoff for a score. He can line up in the slot or outside, with his Hudl film featuring a smooth-striding receiver who outruns cornerbacks on deep balls and shakes free of defenders after short grabs.

Mississippi State, Louisville, Memphis and Pitt were among Jackson’s finalists. But Nebraska set itself apart so well that the wideout canceled scheduled official visits to see Louisville and Memphis. He knew where he wanted to go.

Nebraska now has three receivers in its 2023 class including Jaidyn Doss of Peculiar, Missouri, and Benjamin Brahmer of Pierce.

NU has mined talent from the Peach State since coach Scott Frost arrived in Lincoln. That includes linebacker Caleb Tannor (2018) and defensive lineman Marquis Black (2020) along with running backs Ronald Thompkins (2019) and Gabe Ervin (2021) and defensive backs Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome (2019). Other receivers from the state to become Huskers under Frost — and area recruiter Sean Beckton — are Shawn Hardy (2021) and Janiran Bonner (2022).

