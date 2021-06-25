 Skip to main content
Regents surprised by Bill Moos' retirement, but thank a 'great friend' to Nebraska
ATHLETICS

Regents surprised by Bill Moos' retirement, but thank a 'great friend' to Nebraska

Paul Kenney, the chairman of the NU Board of Regents, said he was surprised to hear that Bill Moos had retired as athletic director. 

“He’s been a great friend to the university,” Kenney said Friday.

Regent Tim Clare mentioned that Moos' son plays football in California, and "family weighs on you."

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, when asked about the timing of the retirement, said he’d let Moos' statement “speak for itself.” He did say he’d had discussions with the A.D. for the past couple of weeks.

Regent Jim Pillen, who is a candidate for governor, said Moos hired great coaches and did a great job reaching out to NU fans.

About the timing, he said “the older you get the more you appreciate family" and “there’s a lot going on in athletics now,” a nod to the impending legislation allowing players to benefit from the personal brand.

“I’m glad he’ll get to see his son play football,” said Pillen, a former NU football player.

Pillen and other regents said they weren’t aware an announcement was coming Friday.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

