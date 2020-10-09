Renovated bowling facility is right up the Huskers’ alley

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s bowling team has some new hardwood and a renovated home.

The team and NU officials announced Friday that the five-time NCAA bowling champions will be moving into a recently renovated facility on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. The six-lane bowling alley is housed within the also-renovated East Campus Union just like the previous alley.

“I would say that in terms of bowling facility wars, Nebraska has just put the rest of the country on notice,” Nebraska coach Paul Klempa said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

NU bowling had practiced at the previous location since bowling’s inception as an NCAA sport in 2003. The alley, however, had been around since 1977 when the union was built and was used by the historic Nebraska club bowling teams.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said at the event that he and his wife had lived on East Campus in the 1980s when he was a Ph.D. student and his wife was a faculty member in the agricultural economics department. Green’s professor, who was 75 years old, bowled every Wednesday night at the old facility and occasionally asked Green and his wife to play.